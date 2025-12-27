VVMC Elections 2026: Aspirant Rush Continues Despite Ticket Uncertainty; Over 1,277 Nomination Forms Sold In Vasai-Virar | File Photo (Representational Image)

Vasai-Virar, Dec 27: While major political alliances are still locked in seat-sharing negotiations, aspiring candidates for the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) elections have already begun a frantic rush to secure nomination forms. In just two days, a staggering 1,277 application forms have been sold across nine ward offices.

Elections Scheduled For January 15

The election for 115 seats across 29 wards is scheduled for January 15, triggering intense political activity throughout the city. Although the filing process officially began on Tuesday, the lack of clarity regarding official tickets hasn’t deterred aspirants.

High Demand Amid Political Deadlock

Despite the high volume of forms sold, actual filings remain low; while no one applied on the first day, only one candidate submitted their nomination on the second day. The massive gap between forms purchased and forms filed highlights the current state of “wait and watch” within the major parties.

Seat-Sharing Uncertainty Across Major Alliances

Both the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have yet to make official announcements regarding seat-sharing or finalised candidate lists. This uncertainty has created several internal challenges:

BJP: Internal friction has surfaced as veteran leaders and new faces clash over ticket claims.

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA): A similar tug-of-war is visible between established leaders and fresh aspirants within the local heavyweight party.

Other parties: Observers are also keeping a close eye on how the Shiv Sena, Congress, MNS, and NCP distribute their tickets.

Record-Breaking Sales

The Municipal Corporation’s election department reported a record turnout at its centres. On the first day, 655 forms were sold, followed by 622 on the second day.

Administration Orders Additional Forms

“The demand has been so unexpectedly high that the administration has had to order the printing of additional nomination forms to keep up with the rush,” confirmed a senior municipal official.

City Waits For Final Political Picture

As the deadline for nominations approaches, the city remains on edge, waiting to see which of these 1,277+ aspirants will ultimately receive the official nod from their respective parties.

