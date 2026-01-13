Karnataka Congress To Launch Statewide Campaign Against G-RAM-G Scheme

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during the meeting organized by KPCC | ANI

Bengaluru: Terming it as `killing Gandhi name', the Karnataka Congress has decided to initiate an intensive campaign against the `G-RAM-G' program, which is all set to replace the existing MNREGA.

While the Congress had a preliminary meeting on Tuesday to work out the modalities of the agitation,which would start from the grass root level in the entire state, the government is planning to hold a two-day special Legislature Session.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a special cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday, where a decision regarding the special session would be taken. According to the party sources, the government is planning to hold the session on Jan 21 and Jan 22.

As per the protocol, the Governor has to address the first joint legislature session of the year and a cabinet nod is mandatory for this. Though it warrants that the legislature debate on the Governor's address and the government reply for the questions raised by the opposition, the government has decided to postpone the debate on the Governor's address and tag it with the forthcoming budget session.

On Tuesday, the Congress party had a major meeting at the Palace grounds, which was attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and their entiere cabinet colleagues.

Speaking at the rally, Shivakumar, who is also KPCC President said that the entire campaign will be called `MNREGA Bachavo Sangram' and the Congress workers, who don't show interest in participating in this campaign will be removed from the party.``If the office bearers want bigger responsibilities in the party, they should ensure that the campaign is a big success in their respective jurisdictions,'' he said.

The party has also decided to conduct 4-5 kms of Padayatra in each of the Assembly Constituencies. ``In four or five constituencies, especially at Shikaripura (the constituency represented by B S Yeddyurappa family and now BJP State President B Y Vijayendra is representing it) I will be participating in the Padayatra, Shivakumar added.