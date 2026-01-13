UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Initiative Strengthens Digital Education For Girls

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: In a significant step towards inclusive development, digital literacy and technological empowerment of girl students, the Social Welfare Department has launched a new initiative in collaboration with the Madad Foundation. A coordination meeting and tablet distribution program was organized on Tuesday at Bhagidari Bhawan in Gomti Nagar, during which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed between the Social Welfare Department and the Madad Foundation.

Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government continues to place strong emphasis on the digitalization of education. As part of this initiative, a total of 40 tablets were distributed to the principals of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Girls’ Schools located in Gorakhpur and Maharajganj districts. Each school received 20 tablets. The initiative has been launched as a pilot project and based on its outcomes, the program will be expanded to cover more schools in the future.

Minister of State for Social Welfare Asim Arun and Madad Foundation Founder Rajesh Mani were present at the event. Addressing the gathering, Minister Asim Arun stated that digital education has become a critical requirement in today’s rapidly evolving world. Access to modern technological tools will not only enhance the quality of education for girl students but will also help build confidence and self reliance among them. He noted that the initiative aligns closely with the Yogi Adityanath government’s vision for women empowerment and the objectives of "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" and "Digital India".

The program also highlighted the state government’s broader efforts to integrate technology into education through smart classrooms, e-content, digital devices and skill and career oriented training programs. The overarching goal is to ensure that girls are not only academically qualified but also technologically competent and prepared for future opportunities. Madad Foundation Founder Rajesh Mani described the partnership with the Social Welfare Department as a meaningful contribution towards social development and strengthening the education ecosystem. The event was attended by Social Welfare Department Director Sanjeev Singh, Deputy Director Anand Kumar Singh, J. Ram, other departmental officials and members of the Madad Foundation team.