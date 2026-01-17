'Now It’s Bengal’s Turn': PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle In West Bengal's Malda For Upcoming Assembly Elections 2026; Slams TMC Govt | VIDEO

PM Modi During Election Rally In West Bengal's Malda (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Malda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (January 17) sounded the poll bugle in West Bengal’s Malda for the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing a rally in Malda, PM Modi said that this time it is West Bengal’s turn to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the Assembly polls for good governance.

“In every corner of Bengal, there is a government of good governance under the BJP. Now it’s Bengal’s turn for good governance. That’s why, after the victory in the Bihar elections, I said that with the blessings of Ma Ganga, the river of development will now flow in Bengal as well, and the BJP will make this happen,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi's Address:

TMC stands exposed as a party of corruption, appeasement and violence. West Bengal needs a BJP government that prioritises development and people’s welfare. Addressing a massive rally in Malda.@BJP4Bengal

https://t.co/0J3v9ppj4k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2026

The Prime Minister said that for decades, eastern India was held captive by those who practised divisive politics, but the BJP freed these states from divisive politics. “Odisha has formed a BJP government for the first time. Tripura has trusted the BJP for many years. In the previous elections in Assam, it has shown its trust in the BJP. And Bihar has chosen the BJP-NDA government once again,” PM Modi highlighted the BJP’s achievements in the eastern part of the country.

#WATCH | Malda, West Bengal | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "For decades, eastern India was held captive by those who practised divisive politics. The BJP has freed these states from their clutches... Odisha has formed a BJP government for the first time. Tripura has trusted… pic.twitter.com/goiROzx3ad — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2026

He also stated that India’s Gen Z believed in the BJP’s development model. The Prime Minister also mentioned the saffron party’s record performance in the recently concluded Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election. He also highlighted his party’s victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal polls.

“The BJP has secured a record victory for the first time in Mumbai, in the BMC, one of the world’s largest municipal corporations, which is a significant development in Maharashtra politics. A few days ago, the BJP also elected its first mayor in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala. This shows that even in places where winning elections was once considered impossible for the BJP,” the Prime Minister stated.

Attacking the Mamata Banerjee government, the PM said that the people in West Bengal want to change the TMC government. He roared in Bengali, 'Ei sarkar palano dorkaar." He then asked people attending the rally to shout "Chai BJP sarkar."

PM Modi accused the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the state of blocking the Centre’s welfare schemes. “The TMC government here ruthlessly obstructs all initiatives aimed at benefiting the poor. Shouldn’t you be receiving the benefits of this free electricity scheme? Who is creating these obstacles?” he said.

#WATCH | Malda, West Bengal | As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering, saying, "The TMC government here ruthlessly obstructs all initiatives aimed at benefiting the poor. Shouldn't you be receiving the benefits of this free electricity scheme? Who is creating… pic.twitter.com/PlRpDp815S — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2026

“The people of Bengal will only truly benefit when the obstructive TMC government is replaced by a progressive BJP government,” the Prime Minister added.

#WATCH | Malda, West Bengal | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The TMC government here is very irresponsible, very cruel. The money that the central government sends for the poor is being looted by TMC members. The TMC people have become the enemies of my poor brothers and… pic.twitter.com/SxWq5fnL9A — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2026

The Assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to take place in April this year. Banerjee will be seeking a third consecutive term, while the BJP is trying its best to dethrone the TMC government.