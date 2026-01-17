Indians Return Safely From Protest-Hit Iran On Commercial Flights Amid Unrest | VIDEO

Several Indians arrive in Delhi after returning from Iran on commercial flights amid protests and security concerns | ANI

New Delhi, Jan 17: Several Indians, including students, have arrived here in commercial flights from Iran amid widespread protests in the Islamic nation and Tehran’s crackdown that has so far killed more than 2,500 people.

Arrivals at Delhi airport

The flights arrived at the Delhi airport late on Friday night. It was not immediately known how many Indians had arrived on these commercial flights.

#WATCH | Delhi | An Indian national who returned from Iran says, "I am a resident of Jammu and Kashmir... The protests there were dangerous. The Indian government has made a very good effort and brought the students back..." pic.twitter.com/SEB1uUoHKs — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2026

Travellers report no major issues

Upon arriving at the airport here, Ali Naqui, who was part of a group of 12 to 13 travellers, was asked if they faced any difficulty in Iran. “We didn’t face any problem,” he replied.

“We have returned from Tehran. Earlier, we were in Iraq, then we travelled to Iran. After an eight-day stay there, we have returned to India,” he told PTI.

#WATCH | Delhi | An Indian national who returned from Iran says, "We were there for a month. But we were only facing problems for the last one or two weeks...When we went outside, the protesters would come in front of the car. They would cause a little trouble...The internet was… pic.twitter.com/b8MVri37Rq — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2026

Students speak of limited connectivity

A young woman, who is studying at a medical college in Shiraz, said, “The Internet was not working. So, we didn’t exactly know what was happening around the country.”

The student said the situation in the city she was in was “fine”. “We have come back on our own in a commercial flight, and not on the arrangement of the Indian government.”

#WATCH | Delhi | An Indian national who returned from Iran says, "I am pursuing an MBBS at Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, Iran. The situation there is normal. There are no internet services. We heard about protests in Iran but never saw anything like that..." pic.twitter.com/lIbcEBTidp — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2026

Families await relatives

Late on Friday night, many people arrived at the airport to receive their relatives arriving from Iran. While many seemed to be gripped by a sense of anxiety, they said that the Indian Embassy in Tehran has been reassuring all Indian nationals there, through whatever means of communication were available.

Several Indian Nationals arrive in New Delhi from #Iran amid escalating regional tensions in the region. pic.twitter.com/65qtk6Zffa — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 17, 2026

Relatives recount anxiety

Abbas Qazmi, whose mother and aunt returned from Iran, said, “There was definitely some anxiety because it was a global issue, and when the Internet was shut, we were quite worried.”

“But as soon as communication resumed, we realised that things were under control. That gave us assurance that everything was fine. We had registered with the embassy as soon as the advisory was issued and were waiting for further instructions. My mother’s flight was already scheduled, so things went smoothly, and we are happy,” he said.

Government issues advisories

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in his weekly media briefing on Friday, said, “At present, there are approximately 9,000 of our nationals living in Iran. Most of them are our students.”

In addition to this, there are sailors, pilgrims, and some people who are associated with business and reside there, he said, adding that in view of the recent developments and activities taking place there, “we have issued two to three advisories”.

Commercial flights still operating

“In these advisories, we have stated that our citizens should not travel to Iran at this time. And the Indian nationals who are currently residing there have been advised that, through whatever means available, to leave the country at present. Commercial flights are still operating, and that option is also available; they should make use of those and leave,” he said.

Apart from this, New Delhi is “closely monitoring the situation and developments there”, Jaiswal said.

Protests spread across Iran

“As far as the safety and interests of our people are concerned, whatever needs to be done in their interest, if the need arises, we are fully committed to doing that,” he added.

Iran has been rocked by a wave of protests in the past several weeks over inflation and currency devaluation. The protests began late last month in Tehran after the Iranian currency, the rial, plunged to record lows. The protests have since spread to all 31 provinces, evolving from an agitation against economic woes to a demand for political change.

