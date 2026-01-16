 ‘We Are Safe & University Is Taking Care Of Us’: Indian Students In Iran Calm Parents As Videos Circulate Online Amid Protest & Curfew
HomeEducation'We Are Safe & University Is Taking Care Of Us': Indian Students In Iran Calm Parents As Videos Circulate Online Amid Protest & Curfew

As unrest continues in Iran, several videos of Indian students have gone viral, reassuring worried families back home that they are safe. Students say universities are providing support despite protests, curfews and internet shutdowns, while urging parents not to panic.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Iran: As tensions continue to simmer in Iran, the worries of Indian parents have seen an increase, with regular updates in the news media depicting a somber scenario of protest, curfews, and internet blackouts. This has been countered by a series of video postings from Indian students in the country, circulating on the Internet, and reassuring concerned parents in India.

For instance, one video includes 14 Indian females students from Isfahan University of Medical Sciences. They speak to their parents directly to not worry. Filmed under restricted internet access, the students say they are safe and that their university has been providing all necessary support. In the video, one of the girls calmly states, “We are in Iran. We are safe here. The university is fulfilling all our demands.”

She goes on to appeal to parents to remain patient amid communication difficulties. “Please do not panic. We will contact you as soon as our internet facilities are restored. For some time, please have patience. Allah Hafiz,” she says.

Another video circulating widely shows two Indian male students, Abir Bin Javed and Naseer Ali Khan, who identify themselves as students of Gorgan Golestan University. Speaking on behalf of other Indian students in the area, they assure families that the situation on campus is under control. “We are safe. The university is fulfilling our every need and officials come to check on us regularly,” Abir says, adding that they will reach out once connectivity improves. The students urge parents to stay calm and not be swayed by alarming reports.

Earlier this week, a separate video posted by an Indian student living in Iran also gained traction on social media. Recorded using a friend’s phone due to internet restrictions, the student addresses her family directly, attempting to ease their fears. “I’m fine… I’m alive,” she says, acknowledging the concerns sparked by visuals coming out of the country.

At the same time, she explains that there are intensified protests in her locality, especially during the evening, with a curfew having been put in place after 6 pm. Still, she explains that she has been keeping indoors, away from any sensitive locations. Furthermore, she tells her family that she has sufficient access to food, water, and money, as well as that she is not in any immediate danger.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said it is making arrangements to facilitate the return of Indian nationals from Iran who wish to come back, given the evolving situation. Sources told ANI that preparations are underway, even as logistical challenges persist due to limited connectivity.

On its part, the Indian Embassy in Iran has also put out an advisory to all Indians in the country, including students, to register with the Embassy. According to them, registration of Indians in Iran has been slow due to the internet shutdown. This applies to family members of Indians in India, who are advised to register their kin online at meaers.com.

“All Indian nationals, including students, pilgrims, businessmen, and tourists, are advised to leave Iran via all available transport means, including commercial airlines. In order to reach those in distress, the embassy operates four emergency numbers: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109, +98 9128109102, & +98 9932179359.

