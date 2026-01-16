CFA Level 2 November 2025 Results Released At cfainstitute.org; Pass Percentage Falls To 42%

CFA Level 2 November 2025: The CFA Level 2 November 2025 results have been formally released by the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute. According to the institute's official data, 42% of applicants passed the November 2025 session of the CFA Level 2 exam. Candidates can visit the official website, cfainstitute.org, to download their CFA Level 2 scorecards. Candidates must log in using their registered credentials in order to view the results.

According to the release, the CFA Level 2 November 2025 test pass percentage is 42%, which is lower than the pass rates for the May and August 2025 exam cycles, which were 54% and 45%, respectively.

CFA Level 2 November 2025: Important dates

CFA Level 2 Exam Start Date: November 12, 2025

CFA Level 2 Exam End Date: November 18, 2025

The exam was conducted across designated test centres during this period.

CFA Level 2 November 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their CFA Level 2 results:

Step 1: Go to the CFA Institute's official website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage's results or program area.

Step 3: On the login screen, enter your registered email address.

Step 4: To see the result status on the screen, submit the information.

Step 5: Take a printout of the scorecard after downloading it for your records.

CFA Level 2 November 2025:

The CFA Institute's Managing Director of Education, Chris Wiese, CFA, stated: "To everyone who passed the Level II exam, congratulations. This outcome demonstrates the candidates' steadfast dedication and solid command of a challenging subject. As they explore the next step towards Level III of the CFA Program, I hope all successful candidates will pause to proudly reflect on this accomplishment.Once more, the outcomes of first-time test takers differ significantly from those of students who have postponed their exam at least once. The pass rate for first-time Level II candidates was 50%, whereas the pass rate for candidates who had at least one delay was 27%.

The three levels of the CFA Program—Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3—are intended to assess prospective financial professionals' analytical, mathematical, and practical investment management abilities. Since the CFA Level 2 qualification is essential to advancing to the program's final level, candidates are advised to save a copy of their results for their academic and professional records.