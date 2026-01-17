 Punjab BJP Targets AAP Over Atishi Video Row, Claims Delhi Assembly Probe Proved Clip Was Not Tampered
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab BJP Targets AAP Over Atishi Video Row, Claims Delhi Assembly Probe Proved Clip Was Not Tampered

Punjab BJP Targets AAP Over Atishi Video Row, Claims Delhi Assembly Probe Proved Clip Was Not Tampered

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar alleged that the Delhi Assembly inquiry found the video of former CM Atishi’s remarks on Sikh Gurus was not tampered with. He questioned Punjab Police’s forensic report and accused the state government of shielding leaders. BJP’s Ashwani Sharma and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal demanded action, including disqualification and criminal proceedings.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar (L) & former Delhi chief minister Atishi Marlena (R) | File Pic

Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday alleged that the findings of the inquiry conducted by the Delhi assembly into the video of former Delhi chief minister Atishi Marlena – accused of allegedly making derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus in Delhi assembly - have proved that the video was not tampered with.

Punjab Police questioned

Jakhar said in his post on social media that ``after these facts came to light, the forensic examination conducted by the Punjab police automatically came under suspicion, as the Punjab police had claimed that the video was tampered with. The role played by the Punjab government on this issue, which is linked to our sentiments, in order to protect its leader is extremely condemnable,” Jakhar alleged.

Jakhar further alleged that all these facts clearly show how the Punjab government uses the police to protect its leaders and suppress opponents. He added that the Speaker of the Delhi assembly has also spoken about getting a further investigation into the entire matter conducted by the CBI.

FPJ Shorts
PMC Elections 2026 Results: UBT Shiv Sena Makes Strong Comeback, Wins Five Seats After Years Of Decline
PMC Elections 2026 Results: UBT Shiv Sena Makes Strong Comeback, Wins Five Seats After Years Of Decline
Red Fort Blast Case: Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi Appointed At Al-Falah University Without Police Verification, Says ED Chargesheet
Red Fort Blast Case: Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi Appointed At Al-Falah University Without Police Verification, Says ED Chargesheet
IND Vs BAN Handshake Row: BCB Clarify Stance After ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Drama, Says Incident Was 'Completely Unintentional'
IND Vs BAN Handshake Row: BCB Clarify Stance After ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Drama, Says Incident Was 'Completely Unintentional'
Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Andheri West Residential Building
Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Andheri West Residential Building

Ashwani Sharma attack

The BJP working president Ashwani Sharma also attacked the AAP government, alleging when it does not even possess the original video, it has no moral or factual basis to claim that the video is fake.

Read Also
Rana Balachauria Murder Case: Punjab Police Kill Key Accused Karan Defaulter In Encounter
article-image

He questioned how the government can mislead the public on such a sensitive religious issue without any credible evidence.

Sharma said that by protecting Atishi, who used insulting words for Gurus, the chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his cabinet ministers are themselves becoming partners in this act of disrespect towards the Gurus.

DISQUALIFY HER FROM HOUSE: SUKHBIR

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal said on X that he has written to the Speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Vijender Gupta urging him to disqualify leader of opposition Atishi from the legislative assembly and recommend registration of a criminal case against her for making blasphemous remarks against the Gurus which have hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Red Fort Blast Case: Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi Appointed At Al-Falah University Without Police...
Red Fort Blast Case: Suicide Bomber Umar Un Nabi Appointed At Al-Falah University Without Police...
Punjab BJP Targets AAP Over Atishi Video Row, Claims Delhi Assembly Probe Proved Clip Was Not...
Punjab BJP Targets AAP Over Atishi Video Row, Claims Delhi Assembly Probe Proved Clip Was Not...
Karnataka: 44-Year-Old Man Killed After Crashing Into Wall While Being Chased By Stray Dog In...
Karnataka: 44-Year-Old Man Killed After Crashing Into Wall While Being Chased By Stray Dog In...
Rana Balachauria Murder Case: Punjab Police Kill Key Accused Karan Defaulter In Encounter
Rana Balachauria Murder Case: Punjab Police Kill Key Accused Karan Defaulter In Encounter
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 17, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 17, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...