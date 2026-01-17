Punjab BJP Targets AAP Over Atishi Video Row, Claims Delhi Assembly Probe Proved Clip Was Not Tampered

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar (L) & former Delhi chief minister Atishi Marlena (R) | File Pic

Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday alleged that the findings of the inquiry conducted by the Delhi assembly into the video of former Delhi chief minister Atishi Marlena – accused of allegedly making derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus in Delhi assembly - have proved that the video was not tampered with.

Punjab Police questioned

Jakhar said in his post on social media that ``after these facts came to light, the forensic examination conducted by the Punjab police automatically came under suspicion, as the Punjab police had claimed that the video was tampered with. The role played by the Punjab government on this issue, which is linked to our sentiments, in order to protect its leader is extremely condemnable,” Jakhar alleged.

Jakhar further alleged that all these facts clearly show how the Punjab government uses the police to protect its leaders and suppress opponents. He added that the Speaker of the Delhi assembly has also spoken about getting a further investigation into the entire matter conducted by the CBI.

Ashwani Sharma attack

The BJP working president Ashwani Sharma also attacked the AAP government, alleging when it does not even possess the original video, it has no moral or factual basis to claim that the video is fake.

He questioned how the government can mislead the public on such a sensitive religious issue without any credible evidence.

Sharma said that by protecting Atishi, who used insulting words for Gurus, the chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his cabinet ministers are themselves becoming partners in this act of disrespect towards the Gurus.

DISQUALIFY HER FROM HOUSE: SUKHBIR

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal said on X that he has written to the Speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Vijender Gupta urging him to disqualify leader of opposition Atishi from the legislative assembly and recommend registration of a criminal case against her for making blasphemous remarks against the Gurus which have hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.