Rana Balachauria Murder Case: Punjab Police Kill Key Accused Karan Defaulter In Encounter

Karan Pathak alias Karan Defaulter, the main accused in the murder of Kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria, was killed in a police encounter in Punjab after allegedly opening fire while fleeing custody. Police are probing how he obtained a pistol during the escape.

Updated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Rana Balachauria murder case saw key accused Karan Defaulter killed in a Punjab police encounter

Chandigarh, Jan 17: Karan Defaulter, the key accused in the sensational December 15 killing of Kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria, was killed in a police encounter on Saturday, Punjab Police said.

Background of the accused

Karan Pathak alias Karan Defaulter, 23, a resident of Amritsar, was the key accused in the said high-profile murder, committed because of gang rivalries orchestrated by foreign-based handlers. A notorious shooter, Karan was also said to be associated with the killing of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s mother.

Custody escape claim

According to police, Karan, who was in police custody, complained of chest pain late on Friday night, following which he was being taken to hospital when the police vehicle hit a road divider because of the fog, and he fled from the spot.

Encounter after manhunt

Police launched an intense hunt for him in the area after about six hours, but when traced, he opened fire at police personnel and injured a police personnel, compelling the latter to return fire. However, Karan continued to run despite having sustained a bullet in the leg, until he fell down.

Probe ordered

He was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. Police have initiated an investigation into how he found a pistol while on the run.

