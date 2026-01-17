Karnataka: 44-Year-Old Man Killed After Crashing Into Wall While Being Chased By Stray Dog In Belagavi

Representative Image

Belagavi: A tragic incident has come to light from Karnataka's Belagavi district. A 44-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Athani town after a stray dog chased his motorcycle. He lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the wall of a house.

The incident took place on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Vishvanath Shirol. The case came to light after investigators reviewed local CCTV footage.

Initially, the crash was assumed to be a routine motorcycle accident. However, the footage later revealed that a stray dog had been chasing the deceased. In an attempt to avoid being bitten, Shirol appeared to panic and lost control of his motorcycle. The bike crashed directly into a residential wall, causing fatal injuries.

The bereaved family said Shirol had a deep-seated fear of dogs, as he had been bitten by a stray in the past.

He was the sole breadwinner of his family and is survived by his wife and three children.

What SC Said On Stray Dogs?

Notably, Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Centre and state governments during the hearing on the stray dogs case. The top court said that for every dog bite, states have to pay compensation. The top court said that the governments "failed miserably" to implement rules to control the stray dog menace as the problem increased exponentially.