UP Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Allegdly Strangles Wife To Death Over Suspected Infidelity, Wraps Body In Blanket & Surrenders Before Kanpur Police

Kanpur: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, where a man allegedly killed his wife over suspicion of infidelity on Saturday (January 17). The accused, identified as 22-year-old Sachin, later surrendered at the Maharajpur police station in the city.

The accused told the police that after killing his wife, Shweta, he wandered in the city for about four hours and even thought of running away, but decided to surrender, reported NDTV. Sachin reportedly told the police that he strangled his wife to death and that her body was lying wrapped in a blanket.

After taking him into custody, the police rushed to the crime spot and recovered the body. The couple originally hailed from Mohanpur village in the Fatehpur district. As their families did not approve of their relationship, they had a court marriage and shifted to Kanpur to live in a rented house. Sachin started driving an auto-rickshaw.

As per the NDTV report, the accused started suspecting his wife’s character and used to frequently question her about the money being deposited into her account. Shweta reportedly claimed that the money was sent by her grandmother. He suspected that his wife was having a relationship with students living near their rented home.

To clear his suspicions, one day Sachin reportedly told Shweta that he would not be coming home at night. As per reports, when he suddenly returned, he allegedly found his wife with men from the neighbourhood.

An argument erupted between the couple. They were taken to a hospital after their neighbours called the police upon hearing loud noises coming from their house. However, the police counselled Sachin and Shweta and asked them to leave.

On the way home, the argument again broke out between them as Sachin claimed that his wife threatened to live with another man. In a fit of anger, he allegedly strangled her to death.

Shweta’s body has been sent for post-mortem. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.