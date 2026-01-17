 India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Flagged Off By PM Modi; Check Features, Fares & Route Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Flagged Off By PM Modi; Check Features, Fares & Route Details

India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Flagged Off By PM Modi; Check Features, Fares & Route Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Indian Railways’ first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda Town in West Bengal. The train will run between Howrah and Kamakhya, covering the journey in 14 hours. With 16 coaches and 823 berths, it offers modern safety systems, overnight comfort and regional cuisine for passengers.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
article-image

Malda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train set of Indian Railways from Malda town in West Bengal. The inaugural Vande Bharat sleeper train will operate between Howrah in West Bengal and Kamakhya in Guwahati, Assam.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train has been designed to offer a blend of speed, comfort and advanced safety for long-distance overnight travel. The train is capable of reaching a top speed of 180 km/h. However,  it is expected to operate at a maximum of 120-130 kmph.

It consists of 16 coaches, including 11 Third AC, four Second AC and one First AC coach. The train has a total passenger capacity of 823 berths. The train will complete the journey in just 14 hours, making it the fastest train on the route.

Schedule of Vande Bharat Sleeper

FPJ Shorts
US: Trump Administration Delays Wage Garnishment On Defaulted Student Loans Amid Repayment Plan Overhaul
US: Trump Administration Delays Wage Garnishment On Defaulted Student Loans Amid Repayment Plan Overhaul
Uttar Pradesh: VHP Protests Alleged Religious Conversion, Sexual Exploitation At KGMU; Demands Strict Action
Uttar Pradesh: VHP Protests Alleged Religious Conversion, Sexual Exploitation At KGMU; Demands Strict Action
How Twinkle Khanna Keeps Hubby Akshay Kumar Entertained In Their 25-Year-Old Marriage, 'Mother-In-Law Kabhi Jhooth Nahi Bolti Hain' | VIDEO
How Twinkle Khanna Keeps Hubby Akshay Kumar Entertained In Their 25-Year-Old Marriage, 'Mother-In-Law Kabhi Jhooth Nahi Bolti Hain' | VIDEO
BMC Elections 2026 Results: 'Mumbai Has Made Its Choice Loud & Clear', Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Reacts To BJP-Led Mahayuti Alliance Victory
BMC Elections 2026 Results: 'Mumbai Has Made Its Choice Loud & Clear', Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Reacts To BJP-Led Mahayuti Alliance Victory

Train number 27575 Howrah-Kamakhya (Guwahati) Vande Bharat sleeper will leave at 18:20 from Howrah to arrive in Kamakhya the next day at 8:20 AM.

Safety & Security

The train is equipped with state-of-the-art safety systems, including the Kavach anti-collision system, emergency talk-back facility, fire doors, automatic fire detection systems and advanced driver safety features. Centralised monitoring and CCTV surveillance to further enhance passenger security.

Ticket Fares

Ticket fares are set at around Rs 3,600 for First AC, Rs 3,000 for Second AC and Rs 2,300 for Third AC.

Read Also
PM to flag off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Guwahati (Kamakhya) and Howrah
article-image

Train To Offer Local Food

The train will offer local food to its passengers and the food will be included in the ticket fares. Assamese cuisine will be offered to passengers traveling from Kamakhya to Howrah. Those on the return journey from Howrah to Kamakhya will be offered Bengali dishes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hints Towards Developing Bhopal Gas Tragedy Epicentre-- Union Carbide Site...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hints Towards Developing Bhopal Gas Tragedy Epicentre-- Union Carbide Site...
PM Modi Interacts With Students, Loco Pilots As He Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper...
PM Modi Interacts With Students, Loco Pilots As He Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 17, 2026 - Karunya KR-739 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 17, 2026 - Karunya KR-739 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...
India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Flagged Off By PM Modi; Check Features, Fares & Route...
India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Flagged Off By PM Modi; Check Features, Fares & Route...
PM Modi Flags Off 4 New Amrit Bharat Trains From West Bengal's Malda; Check Routes & Key Features
PM Modi Flags Off 4 New Amrit Bharat Trains From West Bengal's Malda; Check Routes & Key Features