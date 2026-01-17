India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Flagged Off By PM Modi; Check Features, Fares & Route Details

Malda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train set of Indian Railways from Malda town in West Bengal. The inaugural Vande Bharat sleeper train will operate between Howrah in West Bengal and Kamakhya in Guwahati, Assam.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train has been designed to offer a blend of speed, comfort and advanced safety for long-distance overnight travel. The train is capable of reaching a top speed of 180 km/h. However, it is expected to operate at a maximum of 120-130 kmph.

It consists of 16 coaches, including 11 Third AC, four Second AC and one First AC coach. The train has a total passenger capacity of 823 berths. The train will complete the journey in just 14 hours, making it the fastest train on the route.

Schedule of Vande Bharat Sleeper

Train number 27575 Howrah-Kamakhya (Guwahati) Vande Bharat sleeper will leave at 18:20 from Howrah to arrive in Kamakhya the next day at 8:20 AM.

Safety & Security

The train is equipped with state-of-the-art safety systems, including the Kavach anti-collision system, emergency talk-back facility, fire doors, automatic fire detection systems and advanced driver safety features. Centralised monitoring and CCTV surveillance to further enhance passenger security.

Ticket Fares

Ticket fares are set at around Rs 3,600 for First AC, Rs 3,000 for Second AC and Rs 2,300 for Third AC.

Train To Offer Local Food

The train will offer local food to its passengers and the food will be included in the ticket fares. Assamese cuisine will be offered to passengers traveling from Kamakhya to Howrah. Those on the return journey from Howrah to Kamakhya will be offered Bengali dishes.