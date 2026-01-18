PM Modi To Launch NDA’s Tamil Nadu Election Campaign At Madurantakam On January 23

PM Modi | X

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections drawing closer, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to formally launch its campaign with a high-profile rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Madurantakam on January 23.

The announcement was made on Sunday by Nainar Nagenthran, BJP state president and legislative party leader, signalling the alliance's intent to mount an aggressive challenge to the ruling DMK.

Speaking to reporters, Nagenthran said the Prime Minister would address a massive public gathering in the afternoon, marking the beginning of the NDA's electoral battle in the State.

"On January 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the NDA campaign in Madurantakam. He will participate in the meeting to send home the anti-people DMK government currently ruling Tamil Nadu," he said.

On persistent questions regarding the final list of NDA alliance partners, particularly the possible inclusion of T. T. V. Dhinakaran's AMMK, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and the DMDK, Nagenthran declined to name specific parties or leaders.

However, he hinted at a visible show of unity at the Madurantakam rally.

"You can see that on the stage on January 23," he said, adding that "all leaders will find a place on the stage" during the Prime Minister's visit.

Nagenthran also responded to the ongoing exchange between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) over allegations of "copied" election promises.

Defending the AIADMK's manifesto proposals, he pointed out that party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami had promised Rs 1,500 as monthly assistance for women in the previous election, which has now been enhanced to Rs 2,000.

"It cannot be called a copy simply because a similar scheme exists," he said, adding that "a massive change is going to happen in the minds of the people".

Addressing reports that the Union Ministry of Defence had rejected the proposed Hosur International Airport project, Nagenthran dismissed the claims.

"Permission has not been denied. Certain clarifications have been sought, and it would be wrong to term it a rejection," he clarified.

The January 23 rally is expected to be a crucial moment for the NDA as it seeks to project itself as the principal alternative to the Dravidian parties ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

