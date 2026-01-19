West Bengal News: Singur Back In Spotlight As BJP Targets 2026 Bengal Polls | VIDEO

Singur Back In Spotlight As BJP Targets 2026 Bengal Polls |

Kolkata: Is Singur again the focal point ahead of Assembly elections? Is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after failing to reach its target in the 2021 Assembly elections, trying to evoke Singur sentiment ahead of the 2026 Assembly election which raised Mamata Banerjee to power in 2021?

Modi Highlights Development Projects

Amid loud chants in favor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after flagging off several development projects worth over Rs. 830 crores in Singur in Hooghly district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that the NDA led central government push gave classical language tag to Bengali language.

Heritage and Contributions Praised

“It is due to the central government’s initiative that Durga Puja of West Bengal also got UNESCO heritage tag. It is the BJP government that has installed a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in front of the India Gate. During the BJP government for the first time, the contribution of the Azad Hind Fauj was honoured at the Red Fort. TMC was part of Sonia Gandhi’s UPA II government but such things were not done then. Modi has much love for Bengal,” said Modi.

Mamata and Singur Movement

Notably, during the Singur movement the then leader of opposition Mamata Banerjee had opposed land acquisition of the farmers for setting up a factory of TATA company. Mamata after a long fight including hunger strike was able to push back Tata group from Singur and had also formed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in 2021.

Tata Group Not Mentioned

Though the state leaders from the dais had spoken about bringing the Tata group back to Singur after BJP forms the new government, surprisingly the Prime Minister didn’t mention anything about the Tata group leaving several party supporters surprised and sad.

BJP Promises Development Model

Calling to end TMC’s ‘Maha Jungleraj’, Modi stated that BJP works on a model of development and heritage.

“Each district has something special and the BJP government will enhance its capabilities. TMC’s cruel government is not in favour of the poor. The TMC government protects infiltrators and rioters and the mafia have been given a free hand in Bengal. BJP pledges to save Bengal. BJP can bring industrialization in Bengal,” further added Modi.

TMC Counters Modi’s Claims

TMC leader Bencharam Manna, countering the saffron camp said, “Modi knows that the lands in Singur are either private or belong to the farmers. He knows either he will have to buy the land from private setups or from the farmers. This is the reason why he didn’t take up the Tata group incident while speaking.”