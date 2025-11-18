UP: Woman Passenger Thrashes Bus Conductor After Dispute Over Ticket In Hardoi - VIDEO

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi has surfaced on social media, showing a woman and several bystanders assaulting a bus conductor at a petrol pump near Cinema Chauraha on Monday evening. The incident occurred when the bus had stopped to refuel.

According to reports, the woman alleged that the conductor misbehaved with her, prompting her to hit him with her slippers in anger. Seeing her alone, some people nearby intervened, caught hold of the conductor, and began beating him. Within minutes, a crowd gathered at the petrol pump, creating chaos. The entire episode was captured on CCTV, and the footage is now viral.

In the video, the woman is seen repeatedly striking the conductor with a slipper, while several men drag him out of the petrol pump premises.

Police arrived at the spot after receiving information and brought the situation under control. Some passengers present at the bus stand claimed the dispute initially began over fare and seating before spiralling out of control. Police are examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Following the incident, the bus driver and other staff reportedly fled the scene.

Responding to the viral video, Hardoi Police issued a statement on social media, saying that the Station House Officer of the city police station has been directed to investigate the matter and take necessary legal action.