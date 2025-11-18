 Kerala Lottery Result: November 18, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-494 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-494 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result: November 18, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-494 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot! | File Pic

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-494 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-494 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-494 for Tuesday, 18-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SJ 562832Agent Name: Agency No.: 

------

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SA 562832  SB 562832SC 562832  SD 562832SE 562832  SF 562832SG 562832  SH 562832SK 562832  SL 562832  SM 562832

 

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SB 637449Agent Name: Agency No.: 


3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SC 707982Agent Name: Agency No.: ------

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0943  1486  1633  1832  2655  3129  3738  3776  4485  4573  6431  6457  8237  8648  8767  8812  8916  8960  9777 

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0057  4182  5567  7231  8762  9683

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0301  0445  1126  1347  1724  1883  1911  2212  2342  2468  3452  3620  4072  4339  5025  5224  5799  5856  6137  6138  7226  7868  9156  9305  9440

7th Prize Rs.500/-(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)...

8th Prize Rs.200/-(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)...

9th Prize Rs.100/-(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)...

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-493: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

