In a bizarre incident, a woman bit off her ex-boyfriend’s tongue after he allegedly molested her and forcibly kissed her in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. The man has been identified as Champi, a resident of Kanpur.

Thirty-five-year-old Champi, who is already married, was in an extramarital relationship with the woman. He became upset after she stopped meeting him when her parents arranged her marriage to someone else. Despite this, Champi continued to pressure her to meet him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Monday afternoon, the woman had gone to a pond to collect clay for cooking. Seeing her alone, Champi followed her there, where he grabbed and sexually assaulted her.

The woman resisted and tried to push him away, but Champi continued his assault and attempted to kiss her forcibly. In self-defence, the woman bit down hard on his tongue, partially severing it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Champi began bleeding heavily and screamed in pain. Hearing his cries, local residents rushed to the spot and informed his family members, who then took him to the Community Health Centre (CHC).

After initial treatment, doctors referred Champi to Hallet Hospital in Kanpur due to the severity of his injuries.