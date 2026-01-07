 Election Commission To Verify Over 1.04 Crore Voters In Uttar Pradesh Ahead Of Final Electoral Roll
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaElection Commission To Verify Over 1.04 Crore Voters In Uttar Pradesh Ahead Of Final Electoral Roll

Election Commission To Verify Over 1.04 Crore Voters In Uttar Pradesh Ahead Of Final Electoral Roll

State Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said these voters will be required to submit any one of 12 prescribed valid documents to establish their eligibility. He said names of those who fail to respond or produce documents will not be included in the final electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published on March 6 after the disposal of claims and objections.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission To Verify Over 1.04 Crore Voters In Uttar Pradesh Ahead Of Final Electoral Roll | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: In a major move ahead of the final publication of the electoral roll, the Election Commission will issue notices to more than 1.04 crore voters in Uttar Pradesh whose records could not be matched with the 2003 voter list, triggering one of the largest verification exercises in the state in recent years.

State Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said these voters will be required to submit any one of 12 prescribed valid documents to establish their eligibility. He said names of those who fail to respond or produce documents will not be included in the final electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published on March 6 after the disposal of claims and objections.

Rinwa said claims and objections can be filed till February 6, and the Commission will complete scrutiny by February 27.

The revision exercise spans all 75 districts and 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, covering 1,72,486 polling stations. As many as 5,76,611 booth level agents appointed by recognised political parties have assisted election officials in the process.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Seeks Maharashtra Govt Response On Bail Pleas In Pune Porsche Accident Case That Killed Two IT Professionals
Supreme Court Seeks Maharashtra Govt Response On Bail Pleas In Pune Porsche Accident Case That Killed Two IT Professionals
'I Am Fully Immersed In Finishing Toxic': Yash Cancels Fan Meet On His Birthday This Year
'I Am Fully Immersed In Finishing Toxic': Yash Cancels Fan Meet On His Birthday This Year
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill And New Zealand Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of 1st ODI
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill And New Zealand Team Arrives In Vadodara Ahead Of 1st ODI
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Prime Accused Arrested In ₹2.17 Crore Fraud Case After Karnataka Trader Allegedly Confined And Threatened At Gunpoint
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Prime Accused Arrested In ₹2.17 Crore Fraud Case After Karnataka Trader Allegedly Confined And Threatened At Gunpoint
Read Also
UP Draft Voter List Pruned By 18.7% After SIR, Big Cities Hit Hardest
article-image

Voters whose names are missing from the draft roll, or who find incorrect or outdated entries, can apply for inclusion or correction. New voters must apply through Form 6, overseas voters who have not taken foreign citizenship through Form 6A, objections through Form 7, and corrections or change of address through Form 8.

Voters can verify their status on voters.eci.gov.in by clicking on “Search in Electoral Roll” and entering their name, father’s name or EPIC number. The status can also be checked through the Voter Helpline App or by contacting the local Booth Level Officer.

Addressing concerns, Rinwa said the details of voters receiving notices will not be shared with the Home Department. However, information related to names removed from the final electoral roll will be made public by the Election Commission.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Names DK Shivakumar Assam Observer Amid Ongoing Power Struggle In Karnataka

Congress Names DK Shivakumar Assam Observer Amid Ongoing Power Struggle In Karnataka

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 7, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 7, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Punjab BJP Launches Awareness Drive On VB-G RAM G Act

Punjab BJP Launches Awareness Drive On VB-G RAM G Act

Election Commission To Verify Over 1.04 Crore Voters In Uttar Pradesh Ahead Of Final Electoral Roll

Election Commission To Verify Over 1.04 Crore Voters In Uttar Pradesh Ahead Of Final Electoral Roll

CBI Brings Back Wanted Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Aman Bhainswal From US

CBI Brings Back Wanted Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Aman Bhainswal From US