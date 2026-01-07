 UP: Pregnant Woman Kicked In Stomach During Road Rage Attack In Meerut, Accused Arrested - VIDEO
A shocking road rage incident was reported from Meerut’s Cantonment area under the Sadar police station limits, where a couple was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths following a dispute on the road.

Vinay Mishra
Updated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
A shocking road rage incident was reported from Meerut’s Cantonment area under the Sadar police station limits, where a couple was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths following a dispute on the road. The incident occurred after a scooter reportedly collided with another vehicle, leading to a heated argument that soon escalated into violence.

According to police sources, around half a dozen youths attacked the couple, beating them in public. The assailants allegedly kicked the pregnant woman in the abdomen multiple times, leaving her seriously injured. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Doctors are closely monitoring her condition.

The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The footage, which has surfaced online, shows the youths displaying aggressive behaviour and assaulting the couple before fleeing the spot.

In a statement issued later, Meerut Police said that a case has been registered under relevant sections based on the complainant’s report. “A dispute had arisen regarding a scooter colliding with a vehicle. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered. The main accused has been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway,” the police said.

Authorities added that efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the remaining accused involved in the incident. Police have assured that strict action will be taken against all those found guilty.

