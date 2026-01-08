 Haryana Police Book National Shooting Coach For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Minor Athlete; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Haryana police have booked national shooting coach Ankush Bhardwaj for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old athlete in Faridabad. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered, while the NRAI has suspended the coach pending investigation.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Haryana police register a case against a national shooting coach over allegations of sexually harassing a minor athlete after a competition | Representational Image

Chandigarh, Jan 08: Haryana Police have booked national shooting coach Ankush Bhardwaj for allegedly “sexually harassing” a minor athlete.

Incident allegedly occurred after competition

According to information, the incident took place in Faridabad on December 16, after the athlete participated in a national-level shooting competition at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi.

Minor alleges harassment at hotel

In her complaint to the police, the 17-year-old national-level shooter alleged that Bhardwaj asked her to meet him at his hotel in the Surajkund area of Faridabad, Haryana, saying that her performance needed to be evaluated.

The coach allegedly called the minor athlete to his room when she reached the hotel and subsequently sexually harassed her. She further alleged that he threatened to ruin her sports career if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

POCSO case registered

Stating that the hotel management has also been asked to submit CCTV footage of the said date, police said that a case under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the coach.

NRAI suspends coach

Meanwhile, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has also suspended Bhardwaj from all duties pending a police investigation. The accused is said to be among the 13 national pistol coaches appointed by the NRAI.

