 Haryana News: Interstate Criminal With ₹1 Lakh Bounty Nabbed After Encounter | VIDEO
Haryana police apprehended Yad Ram, 50, a wanted interstate criminal with a ₹1 lakh bounty, after a brief encounter in Gurugram’s Sector 40. Acting on a tip-off, cops set up a checkpoint on Sohna-Gurugram road. Yad Ram fired at police and was hit in both legs. Two pistols, two cartridges, and his motorcycle were recovered.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
Interstate Criminal With ₹1 Lakh Bounty Nabbed After Encounter | Representative Image

Chandigarh: Haryana police on Monday claimed to have nabbed an interstate criminal with a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head in a brief encounter in Gurugram district.

Stating that the criminal, Yad Ram, 50, a native of district Oreya of Uttar Pradesh (UP) currently living in Jaipur (Rajasthan), the police said that he was an accused in about 24 cases of attempted murder, robberies, thefts and under Arms Act in Haryana, Rajasthan and UP.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused was seen riding a bike around Sector 40 of Gurugram, a police team set up a check-point on the Sohna-Gurugram road late on Sunday night and found him coming on a motorcycle. Police said that the accused opened fire at the police vehicle after he found himself cornered in a bid to run away, but was hit in both legs in police’s retaliatory firing.

According to police, one bullet fired by the accused, hit in the sub-inspector Lalit’s bulletproof jacket and another hit the police vehicle.

Stating that the accused was admitted to a hospital, police said that besides the bike, two pistols and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

