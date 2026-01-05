 Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out On 40-Day Parole For 15th Time Since 2017 Conviction
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out On 40-Day Parole For 15th Time Since 2017 Conviction

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out On 40-Day Parole For 15th Time Since 2017 Conviction

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, jailed for raping disciples, was released on a 40-day parole from Rohtak’s Sunaria jail—his 15th since 2017. He will stay at the Sirsa Dera. His frequent paroles have drawn criticism, especially around election periods.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Ram Rahim Walks Out Of Jail For 14th Time, Gets 40-Day Parole To Celebrate Birthday At Sirsa Dera — Full List Of His Temporary Releases | File pic

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, walked out of the Sunaria jail in Rohtak on Monday after he was granted a 40-day parole -- the 15th time since his conviction in 2017.

Singh will stay at his Sirsa-headquartered Dera during the 40-day period, said Dera spokesperson and advocate Jitender Khurana.

Singh and three others were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

He last stepped out of prison on a 40-day parole in August 2025. He was granted a 21-day furlough in April 2025 and a 30-day parole in January 2025, ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly polls.

FPJ Shorts
Dashavatar Becomes First Marathi Film To Enter The Oscar Contention List
Dashavatar Becomes First Marathi Film To Enter The Oscar Contention List
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: ‘Mahayuti’s Hunger For Power Is Undermining Democracy, Money Power Dominates Elections,’ Says MPCC Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal | VIDEO
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: ‘Mahayuti’s Hunger For Power Is Undermining Democracy, Money Power Dominates Elections,’ Says MPCC Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal | VIDEO
'Shut The F*** Up': Tempers Flare As Ben Stokes & Marnus Labuschagne Get Into Heated Exchange During AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test; Video 
'Shut The F*** Up': Tempers Flare As Ben Stokes & Marnus Labuschagne Get Into Heated Exchange During AUS vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test; Video 
Darren Fletcher To Take Charge As Manchester United Interim Head Coach After Ruben Amorim's Exit
Darren Fletcher To Take Charge As Manchester United Interim Head Coach After Ruben Amorim's Exit
Read Also
Case filed against Asharam Bapu
article-image

Similarly, he walked out of prison on a 20-day parole on October 1, 2024, days before the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.

In August 2024, Singh was granted a 21-day furlough. He was also permitted a three-week furlough from February 7, 2022, barely two weeks before the Punjab assembly polls.

Sikh organisations, such as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, have in the past criticised the grant of relief to Singh.

In May 2024, the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Singh and four others in the 2002 murder of the sect's former manager, Ranjit Singh, citing "tainted and sketchy" investigations into the matter and overturning a special CBI court order which sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The CBI had held Singh guilty of hatching a criminal conspiracy with his co-accused.

Read Also
MP News: Married Owner Of Courier Company Rapes 23-Year-Old Employee On Pretext Of Tying Knot in...
article-image

Singh remained at his Dera's ashram in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh during many of the past 14 occasions when he came out of prison.

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. In Haryana, the Dera has a sizable number of followers in many districts, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Man Assaulted, Wife Molested, Son Stripped Naked': Delhi Family Attacked By Group; Shameful...

'Man Assaulted, Wife Molested, Son Stripped Naked': Delhi Family Attacked By Group; Shameful...

Dramatic Crash Caught On Camera: WagonR Lands Into House After Tyre Bursts In Karnataka's Marakada;...

Dramatic Crash Caught On Camera: WagonR Lands Into House After Tyre Bursts In Karnataka's Marakada;...

UP: Viral Video Shows Man Posing As Delivery Agent Caught By Residents Stealing Fire Hydrants In...

UP: Viral Video Shows Man Posing As Delivery Agent Caught By Residents Stealing Fire Hydrants In...

Delhi Riots Case: CM Rekha Gupta Welcomes Supreme Court’s Rejection Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam...

Delhi Riots Case: CM Rekha Gupta Welcomes Supreme Court’s Rejection Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam...

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out On 40-Day Parole For 15th Time Since 2017...

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out On 40-Day Parole For 15th Time Since 2017...