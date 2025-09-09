'Lemon Under Tyre': Woman Crashes Mahindra Thar Out Of Delhi Showroom - VIDEO

A woman's excitement over purchasing a new Mahindra Thar turned into a dramatic accident when she accidentally drove the vehicle through a glass wall and off the first floor of a showroom in East Delhi's Nirman Vihar on Monday evening.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maani Pawar, 29, from Ghaziabad, had just purchased the Rs 27 lakh Thar with her husband Pradeep when the incident occurred around 5pm. Following the purchase, a traditional puja was conducted inside the showroom.

During the ritual, Pawar needed to drive the car's wheel over a lemon, a customary practice for new vehicle blessings. However, she pressed the accelerator too forcefully, causing the car to suddenly crash through the showroom's glass wall and plunge 15 feet to the ground below.

The vehicle's airbags deployed upon impact, preventing serious injuries. Pawar, her husband, and showroom salesman Vikas, who was explaining the car's functions at the time, were all inside during the accident.

All three were taken to nearby Malik Hospital for treatment and discharged after receiving initial medical care. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania confirmed no case has been registered as no complaints were filed.

Dramatic footage showing the overturned Thar and the empty glass frame has since circulated widely on social media.RetryClaude can make mistakes.