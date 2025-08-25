 Mumbai: Matunga Police Nab 24-Year-Old For Stealing SBI Manager's ₹12 Lakh Mahindra Thar SUV; Vehicle Recovered
In a significant breakthrough, the Matunga Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly stealing a Mahindra Thar SUV belonging to a manager at the State Bank of India (SBI). The accused, identified as Dattatray Sarjerao Pawar, hails from Baheti Ali, Khatav Taluka in Satara district. Police have also recovered the stolen SUV worth Rs 12 lakh from his possession.

Avadhut Kharade
Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
About The Case

According to the police, the complainant, Trupti Nandlal Sumani,46, is currently posted as a branch manager at SBI in Panaji, Goa. Her residence is located on Shivdi-Wadala Road in Wadala, Mumbai. Sumani purchased the black Mahindra Thar (UP-78-GV-2977) on December 31, 2021, for personal use. She usually parked the vehicle outside her residential building.

Before leaving for her posting in Goa on July 7, 2025, Sumani had entrusted a colleague, Shankar Aidole, with the responsibility of cleaning the vehicle once a week. On July 25, upon returning to Mumbai, she was informed by Aidole that when he went to wash the SUV on the morning of July 15, around 9 a.m., it was missing. He had attempted to contact Sumani immediately, but was unable to reach her at the time.

After her return, Sumani searched the surrounding area on July 25 and 26, but was unable to locate the car. She then approached the Matunga Police Station and filed a complaint. Based on her statement, police believe the theft occurred sometime between July 15 and July 25.

Upon registering the case, police launched an investigation using technical surveillance and other leads. The accused, Pawar, was eventually traced to Mankhurd and taken into custody. The Thar SUV, valued at approximately Rs 12 lakh, was recovered from him, police confirmed.

Further investigation into the case is underway, and police are probing if the accused was involved in any other vehicle thefts across the city.

