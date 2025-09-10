 Mangaluru Accident Caught On Camera: Woman Crushes To Death By Lorry After Her Scooty Skids Due To Pothole
A 44-year-old woman died after she was run over by a lorry in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Mangaluru Accident Caught On Camera: Woman Crushes To Death By Lorry After Her Scooty Skids Due To Pothole (Screengrab) | X/@MangaloreCity

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a 44-year-old woman died after she was run over by a lorry in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Tuesday. The incident took place on the National Highway 66 in the Kulur area of the city at around 8:30 am . The deceased has been identified as Madhavi.

According to reports, the accident took place due to a pothole. The woman's scooty reportedly skidded on the pothole. IT caused her to fall on the road. The lorry coming from behind ran over her.

The disturbing incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area, and soon the video went viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the woman's scooty skidded on the highway. As she fell from her vehicle, the fish-laden lorry was coming from behind.

Video Of The Incident:

A case has been registered against the lorry driver and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) by the Mangaluru Police for negligence, reported The Times of India.

Madhavi, a resident of Udupi, worked as a lab technician in a hospital's blood bank. At the time of the incident, the 44-year-old woman was travelling from her home in Baikapanady to the hospital. Madhavi's death led to massive outrage. Locals are angry with the authorities for the poor condition of the highway.

Senior police officials also visited the area to calm down the locals.

In another incident, in the early hours of Tuesday, a speeding lorry crashed into a stall after its driver lost control in Kerala's Kannur district. The driver reportedly sustained minor injuries. The incident was recorded on camera and its video surfaced online. The lorry was reportedly travelling to Ernakulam from Gujarat.

