Kerala Road Tragedy: Father Dies After Saving Son From Speeding Bike In Malappuram, CCTV Video Goes Viral | X/@DinakaranNews

Malappuram: A disturbing CCTV video from Malappuram district has gone viral, capturing the last moment of a man, who was fatally struck by a speeding bike while crossing the road with his young son. The incident occurred near the roadside footpath where the man had parked his car. According to Dinakaran News, the father succumbed to his injuries, while the child survived the collision.

The viral clip shows the man holding his son’s hand as they attempted to cross a busy road with no traffic signals or clear pedestrian markings. While other vehicles continued to pass, a biker is seen speeding down the road and colliding with the pair. In a split-second reaction, the father is seen pushing his son ahead to safety just moments before the impact.

Trigger Warning: Visuals in the following video could be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Man's Final Act Saves Son, But Costs Him His Life

The video clearly captures the dramatic moment of impact. All three individuals, the man, his son, and the biker, are seen lying on the road following the collision. Nearby passersby rush to the scene to offer help. Dinakaran News confirmed that the man later died from his injuries, while his son and the biker sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been made public at the time of writing this report. Authorities are expected to review the CCTV footage for further investigation and to assess any possible charges of rash and negligent driving.

Malappuram Sees Second Major Road Incident in Three Weeks

This incident comes just three weeks after another serious accident in the same district. A tourist bus overturned near the Kuttippuram bridge in Malappuram, injuring several passengers. The bus was reportedly travelling from Kottakkal to Chamravattom for a wedding engagement when it overturned while attempting to give way to another vehicle. Among the injured, the condition of a child was reported to be critical.

Both accidents have raised concerns about road safety and traffic discipline in the area.