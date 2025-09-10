Uttarakhand: Chaos Erupts In Rishikesh As Wild Elephant Enters Residential Society; Locals Save Life By Hiding Behind Car; Video

Elephant (File Image) | Unsplash.com

Dehradun: Panic gripped locals in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh after a wild elephant entered a residential area. The incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area and its video surfaced on Wednesday. In the video of the wild animal entering society soon went viral on social media.

The video shows a group of people running in a narrow lane of society as the elephant chased them. They hid behind a car parked in the lane to save their lives. The animal went ahead without harming them.

Video Of The Incident:

As the population of humans rise, forest are depleting, leading in the rise of such incidents.

Herd Of Elephants Ventured Near Event On Dehradun Road:

In July this year, an angry elephant created chaos during a community meal near the Mani Mai Temple on Dehradun Road. The incident took place under the Lacchiwala Forest Range. According to a report by Jagran Hindi, herd of wild elephants strayed near the venue where the event was taking place.

One of the elephants from the herd reportedly damaged two parked trolleys near the venue. The forest department's response team came after receiving the information and evacuated the people present at the event to a safer location. Officials also used sound bombs and crackers to send back the elephants to the forest, the report claimed.

Wild Elephant Entered Uttarakhand Court:

In December 2023, a wild elephant breached through the court's entrance in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, causing panic inside the court's premises. The incident happened at the district and sessions court in the Roshanabad neighbourhood of Haridwar. After receiving the information, the forest authorities swiftly responded and reached the spot.