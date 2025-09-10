 Uttarakhand: Chaos Erupts In Rishikesh As Wild Elephant Enters Residential Society; Locals Save Life By Hiding Behind Car; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand: Chaos Erupts In Rishikesh As Wild Elephant Enters Residential Society; Locals Save Life By Hiding Behind Car; Video

Uttarakhand: Chaos Erupts In Rishikesh As Wild Elephant Enters Residential Society; Locals Save Life By Hiding Behind Car; Video

A wild elephant entered a residential area in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. The incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area and its video surfaced on Wednesday.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Elephant (File Image) | Unsplash.com

Dehradun: Panic gripped locals in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh after a wild elephant entered a residential area. The incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area and its video surfaced on Wednesday. In the video of the wild animal entering society soon went viral on social media.

The video shows a group of people running in a narrow lane of society as the elephant chased them. They hid behind a car parked in the lane to save their lives. The animal went ahead without harming them.

Video Of The Incident:

As the population of humans rise, forest are depleting, leading in the rise of such incidents.

FPJ Shorts
Rs 350 Crore Fraud: ED Raids Several Locations In Ten-Year HPCL Case
Rs 350 Crore Fraud: ED Raids Several Locations In Ten-Year HPCL Case
President Droupadi Murmu Hails AI-Based Translation Tool 'Adi Vaani' As Key Step In Tribal Education Transformation
President Droupadi Murmu Hails AI-Based Translation Tool 'Adi Vaani' As Key Step In Tribal Education Transformation
iPhone 17 Production Diversified Across India As Apple Targets Festive Season Surge
iPhone 17 Production Diversified Across India As Apple Targets Festive Season Surge
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Indians To Reject 'Slave Mentality', Embrace Hard Work & Tradition
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Indians To Reject 'Slave Mentality', Embrace Hard Work & Tradition

Herd Of Elephants Ventured Near Event On Dehradun Road:

In July this year, an angry elephant created chaos during a community meal near the Mani Mai Temple on Dehradun Road. The incident took place under the Lacchiwala Forest Range. According to a report by Jagran Hindi, herd of wild elephants strayed near the venue where the event was taking place.

Read Also
Wild Elephant Attack Caught On Camera: Tourist Tried To Take Selfie, Chased & Trampled By Tusker In...
article-image

One of the elephants from the herd reportedly damaged two parked trolleys near the venue. The forest department's response team came after receiving the information and evacuated the people present at the event to a safer location. Officials also used sound bombs and crackers to send back the elephants to the forest, the report claimed.

Wild Elephant Entered Uttarakhand Court:

In December 2023, a wild elephant breached through the court's entrance in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, causing panic inside the court's premises. The incident happened at the district and sessions court in the Roshanabad neighbourhood of Haridwar. After receiving the information, the forest authorities swiftly responded and reached the spot.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: UP Man Stripped & Thrashed By Public For Molesting BA Student In Meerut; Accused Handed Over...

VIDEO: UP Man Stripped & Thrashed By Public For Molesting BA Student In Meerut; Accused Handed Over...

Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan In Dungarpur 'Forced Eviction' Case

Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan In Dungarpur 'Forced Eviction' Case

Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor Gargi Rawat To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case For 'Liking' Rape...

Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor Gargi Rawat To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case For 'Liking' Rape...

UP: Man Finds Dead Lizard In Sabji While Eating Kachori Bought From Street Vendor In Aligarh - VIDEO

UP: Man Finds Dead Lizard In Sabji While Eating Kachori Bought From Street Vendor In Aligarh - VIDEO

Uttarakhand: Chaos Erupts In Rishikesh As Wild Elephant Enters Residential Society; Locals Save Life...

Uttarakhand: Chaos Erupts In Rishikesh As Wild Elephant Enters Residential Society; Locals Save Life...