 'We Are Proud Of Our Constitution, Look What Is Happening In Neighbouring Countries': Supreme Court Cites Nepal, Bangladesh Unrest
"We are proud of our constitution, see what is happening in neighbouring countries," CJI Gavai said, referring to deadly protests in Nepal by its Gen Z population that have claimed more than 20 lives.

Protesters Set Fire To Mainstream Media Publication Kantipur's Office In Kathmandu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday drew parallels between ongoing violent protests in Nepal and last year's Bangladesh unrest while hearing a presidential reference challenging its April order on gubernatorial bill clearances.

"We are proud of our constitution, see what is happening in neighbouring countries," CJI Gavai said, referring to deadly protests in Nepal by its Gen Z population that have claimed more than 20 lives. "And Bangladesh," added Justice Vikram Nath, referring to the students' protests in the neighbouring country that prompted the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, forcing her to flee to India.

The hearing centred on President Droupadi Murmu's challenge to the court's directive requiring governors to clear state bills within 30 days. Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta defended the actions of governors, citing statistics showing that 90% of bills are cleared within a month, with only 20 bills reserved between 1970 and 2025.

The April ruling emerged from disputes between Tamil Nadu's DMK government and Governor RN Ravi, whom the court termed "arbitrary" for withholding assent to state legislation. Opposition-ruled states have accused Centre-appointed governors of deliberately stalling bills, prompting constitutional challenges under Article 143.

