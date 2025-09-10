 Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan In Dungarpur 'Forced Eviction' Case
Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan In Dungarpur 'Forced Eviction' Case

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a case in which residents of Rampur's Dungarpur colony were allegedly evicted forcefully. Justice Sameer Jain's allowed the bail in the appeal filed by senior SP leader against his conviction and 10-year sentence given by an MP/MLA court in Rampur.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan In Dungarpur 'Forced Eviction' Case | X @VoxShadabKhan

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a case in which residents of Rampur's Dungarpur colony were allegedly evicted forcefully.

Justice Sameer Jain's allowed the bail in the appeal filed by senior SP leader against his conviction and 10-year sentence given by an MP/MLA court in Rampur.

The high court had reserved its order on the plea filed by Khan and one contractor named Barkat Ali who has also filed an appeal in the high court after he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

On May 30, last year, the MP-MLA court sentenced Khan to 10 years imprisonment following which he moved the high court.

article-image

The case was registered after one Abrar filed a complaint against three persons, including Khan, retired circle officer of police Ale Hasan Khan and Ali at Ganj police station in Rampur in August 2019.

Abrar alleged in December 2016, Khan, Ale Hasan and Ali thrashed him and demolished following the threats to his life.

Residents of Dungarpur colony filed 12 cases in connection with the forced eviction for offences including robbery, theft and assault.

Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan In Dungarpur 'Forced Eviction' Case

Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan In Dungarpur 'Forced Eviction' Case

