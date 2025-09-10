 UP: Man Finds Dead Lizard In Sabji While Eating Kachori Bought From Street Vendor In Aligarh - VIDEO
Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
A man discovered a dead lizard in the sabji he had bought from a street vendor in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a man finding a dead lizard in the sabji that was served with kachori.

The video shows the man confronting the vendor after he found the dead lizard in the food that he was about to eat.

The vendor can be seen apologising to the customer saying, "bhaiya galti ho gai".

Within moments, a crowd gathers near the cart. A man can be heard asking the vendor about his name and where he is from.

Disgusting! Dead Lizard Found Inside Tandoori Roti At Famous Dhaba In UP's Kanpur; Customer Falls...
The vendor can be seen saying, "arre bhaiya gir padi hogi kahi se."

The vendor attempts to touch the customer's feet while apologising.

After the video went viral on social media, the Aligarh Police responded to the incident, saying that no complaint has been filed with the local police so far. "No complaint has been received at the local police station, and the local police have been directed to coordinate with the Food Department and take necessary action," Aligarh Police posted.

