YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Hails Zohran Mamdani’s Victory, Calls It 'An Inspiration For People All Across The Planet'

Mumbai, November 05: Famous Indian YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has praised Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York City mayoral election, calling it a win for progressive values and people-centric politics.

In a post on social media, Dhruv Rathee said, “I don’t care about Zohran Mamdani’s identity or religion. What matters to me is that he stands against crony capitalism and that he will fight climate change, improve public transport, education and healthcare. All that matters for a better world."

He further said, "And he has showed that it possible to win elections on these issues without being funded by billionaires. That’s why his victory is truly an inspiration for people all across the planet.”

Rathee’s message quickly went viral, with thousands of likes and retweets pouring in from users across India and abroad. Many praised his statement for highlighting the global appeal of Mamdani’s campaign, which focused on social justice, sustainability and equality.

Zohran Mamdani Wins Historic New York City Election

In the New York City mayoral election, held on November 4, Zohran Mamdani registered a historic victory, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

The 34-year-old became the first Muslim and youngest person in over a century to be elected as the Mayor of New York City. Mamdani’s campaign centered around key issues such as affordable housing, public transport, healthcare access and climate action, which resonated strongly with voters across boroughs.

His victory marks a major moment in U.S. urban politics, symbolising the growing strength of progressive movements and grassroots organising in major American cities.