 YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Hails Zohran Mamdani’s Victory, Calls It 'An Inspiration For People All Across The Planet'
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldYouTuber Dhruv Rathee Hails Zohran Mamdani’s Victory, Calls It 'An Inspiration For People All Across The Planet'

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Hails Zohran Mamdani’s Victory, Calls It 'An Inspiration For People All Across The Planet'

Rathee’s message quickly went viral, with thousands of likes and retweets pouring in from users across India and abroad. Many praised his statement for highlighting the global appeal of Mamdani’s campaign, which focused on social justice, sustainability and equality.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Hails Zohran Mamdani’s Victory |

Mumbai, November 05: Famous Indian YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has praised Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York City mayoral election, calling it a win for progressive values and people-centric politics.

In a post on social media, Dhruv Rathee said, “I don’t care about Zohran Mamdani’s identity or religion. What matters to me is that he stands against crony capitalism and that he will fight climate change, improve public transport, education and healthcare. All that matters for a better world."

He further said, "And he has showed that it possible to win elections on these issues without being funded by billionaires. That’s why his victory is truly an inspiration for people all across the planet.”

Rathee’s message quickly went viral, with thousands of likes and retweets pouring in from users across India and abroad. Many praised his statement for highlighting the global appeal of Mamdani’s campaign, which focused on social justice, sustainability and equality.

FPJ Shorts
ED Relaxes PMLA Asset Rules To Boost Recovery Under Insolvency Law
ED Relaxes PMLA Asset Rules To Boost Recovery Under Insolvency Law
Third Edition Of Art Mumbai Set To Celebrate Global & Regional Art At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Third Edition Of Art Mumbai Set To Celebrate Global & Regional Art At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav Receives Notice To Demolish Illegal Construction At His Mira Road Bungalow
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav Receives Notice To Demolish Illegal Construction At His Mira Road Bungalow
Sun Pharma Q2 Net Profit Up 3% At ₹3,118 Crore
Sun Pharma Q2 Net Profit Up 3% At ₹3,118 Crore

Zohran Mamdani Wins Historic New York City Election

In the New York City mayoral election, held on November 4, Zohran Mamdani registered a historic victory, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

The 34-year-old became the first Muslim and youngest person in over a century to be elected as the Mayor of New York City. Mamdani’s campaign centered around key issues such as affordable housing, public transport, healthcare access and climate action, which resonated strongly with voters across boroughs.

Read Also
New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Once Contested Election At Age Of 12 And Won; Here's How
article-image

His victory marks a major moment in U.S. urban politics, symbolising the growing strength of progressive movements and grassroots organising in major American cities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Hails Zohran Mamdani’s Victory, Calls It 'An Inspiration For People All...

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Hails Zohran Mamdani’s Victory, Calls It 'An Inspiration For People All...

'Animal Sacrificed In Space!' Tragic Tale Of Russian Dog Laika Who Was Sent To Space 68 Years Ago...

'Animal Sacrificed In Space!' Tragic Tale Of Russian Dog Laika Who Was Sent To Space 68 Years Ago...

Pakistan’s Unemployment Rate Hits 7.8 Pc, Leaving 18.7 Million Jobless Amid Deepening Youth Crisis

Pakistan’s Unemployment Rate Hits 7.8 Pc, Leaving 18.7 Million Jobless Amid Deepening Youth Crisis

Zohran Mamdani Becomes NYC Mayor, Ghazala Hashmi Elected As Virginia Lieutenant Governor: Here's...

Zohran Mamdani Becomes NYC Mayor, Ghazala Hashmi Elected As Virginia Lieutenant Governor: Here's...

Russian Envoy Denis Alipov Says India Still Buying 1.75 Million Barrels Of Russian Oil Daily Despite...

Russian Envoy Denis Alipov Says India Still Buying 1.75 Million Barrels Of Russian Oil Daily Despite...