Rajasthan High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Rising Road Accidents, Seeks State Report | File Photo

Jaipur: Expressing serious concern about the loss of human lives in road accidents across Rajasthan over the past few weeks, Rajasthan High Court has taken suo motu cognizance and sought a report from the state government on the measures taken to prevent accidents. The court has appointed amicus curiaes as well to suggest measures for road safety.

A division bench of Justice Dr. Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Anurup Singhi stated that nearly 100 people have lost their lives in the road accidents in the state in the past two weeks, which violates the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Citing various media reports, the court said that these reports indicate an extremely dangerous situation, and the government needs to take immediate action.

The court said that death is inevitable, but the grief caused by untimely death is not only an irreparable loss to the family but also a direct reduction in the nation's collective strength. The growing insensitivity among certain sections of society towards such tragic incidents has also permeated the functioning of regulatory authorities, which are expected to be vigilant.

“Although this Court's attention was initially drawn to a particular accident, events in the recent past compel this Court to emphasize the urgent need for the Respondents to activate and strengthen the regulatory framework so that effective measures can be taken to minimize loss of life and suffering,” observed the court.

Appointing five amicus curiae (friends of the court), the court has requested them to file a report with concrete suggestions indicating steps to be initiated to strengthen the regulatory framework relating to road and public safety.

The court has directed the representatives of various departments to file preliminary responses, and notices have been issued to the Government of India, the Medical and Health Department, the Revenue Department, the Public Works Department, the Local Bodies Department, the Home and Transport Departments, and the National Highways Authority of India.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for November 13th.

The list of major accidents

On November 4, 2025, a dumper, which ran like death for four minutes, took the lives of 14 people in Jaipur

On November 3, 2025, 15 people lost their lives when a tempo traveller collided with a trailer parked on the Bharat Mala highway in front of an illegal dhaba in Phalodi.

On October 15, 20 people were burned alive in a bus fire in Jaisalmer.