VIDEO: Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Raids Massive Adulterated Milk Factory In Dausa

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Raids Massive Adulterated Milk Factory In Dausa |

Jaipur: The Agriculture Minister of Rajasthan, Kirodi Lal Meena, raided a milk factory supplying thousands of liters of adulterated milk and milk products to not only Rajasthan but also Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

The factory in Mahwa, Dausa, spread over 5 acres of land on the Rajasthan-UP border on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway, was raided on Sunday late at night. Around 25 tankers of milk were found in the factory, of which 8 were filled with milk.

As per officials, these tankers travel to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, 950 kilometers away from Rajasthan. Health department officials claim that the capacity of the processing plant indicates a large-scale production of adulterated milk.

The team's investigation revealed that the milk stored in the tanker at the factory was made by mixing urea and caustic soda and was ready for supply.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Dausa Dr. Sitaram Meena said that information was received about the production of adulterated products at the factory. Milk and other products were tested and sampled. Adulterated milk from two tankers parked in the factory was destroyed.

The investigation team said that approximately 200,000 to 250,000 liters of adulterated milk was stored in the factory. This milk was used to make adulterated ghee.

The CMHO said that ghee of several well-known brands is also being made in the factory. The matter looks serious, so an investigation has been initiated.