 15 Pilgrims Killed, Several Injured As Tourist Bus Rams Into Trailer In Rajasthan's Phalodi - VIDEO
15 Pilgrims Killed, Several Injured As Tourist Bus Rams Into Trailer In Rajasthan's Phalodi - VIDEO

After preliminary treatment, 3-4 critically injured victims were referred to Jodhpur for advanced medical care. Their condition is reported to be serious.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
article-image

A tragic road accident occurred on Sunday night in the Matora area of Phalodi district, claiming at least 15 lives and leaving 3-4 people critically injured.

A tourist bus travelling from Jodhpur to Kolayat in Bikaner for religious darshan collided with a stationary trailer parked on the roadside. All the deceased are reported to be residents of the Sursagar area of Jodhpur.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely mangled. According to eyewitnesses, the bus was traveling at high speed when the driver suddenly lost control, causing it to ram into the trailer. Several passengers were trapped inside the wreckage, and local villagers along with police personnel worked extensively to extricate them.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Matora police station officer Amana Ram immediately rushed to the spot with his team. With assistance from local villagers, the injured were pulled from the wreckage. After preliminary treatment, 3-4 critically injured victims were referred to Jodhpur for advanced medical care. Their condition is reported to be serious.

Vasai Railway Accident: Man Tragically Dies After Being Hit By Coconut Thrown From Moving Local...
article-image

Senior administrative officials also reached the site to oversee relief operations, given the gravity of the incident. Police have launched an investigation into the accident and are interrogating the bus driver to determine the exact cause of the mishap. Identification of the deceased is currently underway.

