Vasai Railway Accident: Man Tragically Dies After Being Hit By Coconut Thrown From Moving Local Train

Sanjay Bhoir |

VASAI: A 30-year-old man, Sanjay Bhoir, has died while undergoing treatment after being hit by a coconut thrown from a moving local train. The incident occurred on Saturday morning, and Bhoir succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

Bhoir, a resident of Panju Island located between Naigaon and Bhayandar creek, was walking towards Naigaon station along the railway creek bridge around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. At the same time, a coconut, part of some discarded offerings (nirmalya), was thrown from a speeding local train and struck him on the head. He was seriously injured in the incident.

Victim Succumbs to Injuries

Initially, Bhoir was taken to the Municipal Sir DM Petit Hospital in Vasai and later transferred to a hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. His relatives informed that he died on Sunday morning due to a severe head injury and significant blood loss.

When contacted, the Railway Police stated that they had not yet registered any official record of the incident.

Community in Shock Over Fatality

The tragic death has sent a wave of shock and grief through the Panju village area. Local residents highlighted that this is not an isolated incident, as discarded items are often thrown from speeding trains onto the creek bridge, injuring pedestrians.

Demand for Action Against Those Throwing Debris from Trains

The incident has intensified calls for railway authorities to take action against passengers who throw waste and other items from moving trains. Residents noted that the practice of dumping nirmalya from trains is common over creek bridges like the one between Naigaon and Bhayandar, and the Virar-Vaitarna creek bridge.

Often, bags containing nirmalya—and sometimes heavy items like coconuts and old idols—do not land in the water but hit pedestrians on the bridge, causing injury. Citizens are demanding that the railway administration ban this practice and take strict action against those found throwing items from trains.