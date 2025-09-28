 Vasai Railway Accident: Man Tragically Dies After Being Hit By Coconut Thrown From Moving Local Train
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVasai Railway Accident: Man Tragically Dies After Being Hit By Coconut Thrown From Moving Local Train

Vasai Railway Accident: Man Tragically Dies After Being Hit By Coconut Thrown From Moving Local Train

Bhoir, a resident of Panju Island located between Naigaon and Bhayandar creek, was walking towards Naigaon station along the railway creek bridge around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. At the same time, a coconut, part of some discarded offerings (nirmalya), was thrown from a speeding local train and struck him on the head. He was seriously injured in the incident.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Sanjay Bhoir |

VASAI: A 30-year-old man, Sanjay Bhoir, has died while undergoing treatment after being hit by a coconut thrown from a moving local train. The incident occurred on Saturday morning, and Bhoir succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

Bhoir, a resident of Panju Island located between Naigaon and Bhayandar creek, was walking towards Naigaon station along the railway creek bridge around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. At the same time, a coconut, part of some discarded offerings (nirmalya), was thrown from a speeding local train and struck him on the head. He was seriously injured in the incident.

Victim Succumbs to Injuries

Initially, Bhoir was taken to the Municipal Sir DM Petit Hospital in Vasai and later transferred to a hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. His relatives informed that he died on Sunday morning due to a severe head injury and significant blood loss.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice
Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice
Navratri 2025: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara; Issues Apology After PDA Video Goes Viral
Navratri 2025: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara; Issues Apology After PDA Video Goes Viral
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Did Suryakumar Yadav Skip Trophy Photoshoot Alongside Pakistan Captain Salman Agha? Check Out Viral Pic
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Did Suryakumar Yadav Skip Trophy Photoshoot Alongside Pakistan Captain Salman Agha? Check Out Viral Pic
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Virtually Launches 'Brush Of Hope' Helpline For Cyberbullying Victims
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Virtually Launches 'Brush Of Hope' Helpline For Cyberbullying Victims

When contacted, the Railway Police stated that they had not yet registered any official record of the incident.

Community in Shock Over Fatality

The tragic death has sent a wave of shock and grief through the Panju village area. Local residents highlighted that this is not an isolated incident, as discarded items are often thrown from speeding trains onto the creek bridge, injuring pedestrians.

Read Also
Mumbai Real Estate News: 15.8-Acre Worli Dairy Land Set For Redevelopment Into Commercial-Financial...
article-image

Demand for Action Against Those Throwing Debris from Trains

The incident has intensified calls for railway authorities to take action against passengers who throw waste and other items from moving trains. Residents noted that the practice of dumping nirmalya from trains is common over creek bridges like the one between Naigaon and Bhayandar, and the Virar-Vaitarna creek bridge.

Often, bags containing nirmalya—and sometimes heavy items like coconuts and old idols—do not land in the water but hit pedestrians on the bridge, causing injury. Citizens are demanding that the railway administration ban this practice and take strict action against those found throwing items from trains.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice

Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Virtually Launches 'Brush Of Hope' Helpline For Cyberbullying Victims

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Virtually Launches 'Brush Of Hope' Helpline For Cyberbullying Victims

Mumbai News: Mulund Resident Loses ₹3.46 Lakh To Cyber Fraudsters via Fake VP Job Offer

Mumbai News: Mulund Resident Loses ₹3.46 Lakh To Cyber Fraudsters via Fake VP Job Offer

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Drowns While Washing Feet In Ulhas River; Rescue Efforts Continue...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Drowns While Washing Feet In Ulhas River; Rescue Efforts Continue...

Mumbai Parliament Of Religions Highlights Role Of Faith In Addressing Social Challenges

Mumbai Parliament Of Religions Highlights Role Of Faith In Addressing Social Challenges