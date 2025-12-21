 Opposition To Sikhs’ 'Nagar Kirtan' In New Zealand: SGPC Urges NZ, Indian Govts To Intervene
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOpposition To Sikhs’ 'Nagar Kirtan' In New Zealand: SGPC Urges NZ, Indian Govts To Intervene

Opposition To Sikhs’ 'Nagar Kirtan' In New Zealand: SGPC Urges NZ, Indian Govts To Intervene

The SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement that the Sikh community has always made an exemplary contribution to the welfare, peace, tolerance and progress of the global community. Despite this, viewing Sikh religious traditions through a lens of hatred is highly condemnable, he said.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: Expressing concern over the opposition by some local residents to a religious ``nagar kirtan’’ organised by Sikhs in New Zealand, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which is known as mini parliament of Sikhs, on Sunday urged the New Zealand and India governments to take a serious note of the matter and ensure a safe and supportive environment for the Sikh community there.

The SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement that the Sikh community has always made an exemplary contribution to the welfare, peace, tolerance and progress of the global community. Despite this, viewing Sikh religious traditions through a lens of hatred is highly condemnable, he said.

Stating that ``nagar kirtan’’ is a sacred religious tradition of Sikh faith that conveys a message of mutual harmony, love and unity in society, Dhami said that opposing such religious events is a direct attack on the universal message of the Sikh Gurus.

The SGPC president also urged leading Sikhs in New Zealand to engage in dialogue with the local government and the people opposing the event to discuss the issue amicably.

FPJ Shorts
Opposition To Sikhs’ 'Nagar Kirtan' In New Zealand: SGPC Urges NZ, Indian Govts To Intervene
Opposition To Sikhs’ 'Nagar Kirtan' In New Zealand: SGPC Urges NZ, Indian Govts To Intervene
Western Railway Cancels 94 Suburban Trains Daily Till Christmas For Sixth Line Work Between Kandivali And Borivali
Western Railway Cancels 94 Suburban Trains Daily Till Christmas For Sixth Line Work Between Kandivali And Borivali
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 21, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 21, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Rajasthan Political Row Erupts As BJP Accuses Ashok Gehlot Of Misleading On Aravalli Issue
Rajasthan Political Row Erupts As BJP Accuses Ashok Gehlot Of Misleading On Aravalli Issue
Read Also
Punjab Cuts Registration Fee For Agriculture, Dairy & Fisheries Cooperatives
article-image

SAD CHIEF BADAL CONDEMNS OPPOSITION

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also condemns the disruption of the peaceful ‘nagar kirtan’ procession in South Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday by local protesters.

The SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said in a post on X that such intimidation threatens religious freedom and the spirit of universal brotherhood. ``I urge hon’ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to raise this matter with the New Zealand govt and ensure strong measures are taken to protect the rights of the Indian diaspora and prevent the recurrence of such incidents’’, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Spine-Chilling Video Shows Bus Hanging Mid-Air After Crash On Villupuram Bridge

Tamil Nadu: Spine-Chilling Video Shows Bus Hanging Mid-Air After Crash On Villupuram Bridge

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 21, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 21, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Rajasthan Political Row Erupts As BJP Accuses Ashok Gehlot Of Misleading On Aravalli Issue

Rajasthan Political Row Erupts As BJP Accuses Ashok Gehlot Of Misleading On Aravalli Issue

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Five Sentenced To Death In 2023 Kurukshetra Robbery-Murder Of Doctor Vanita Arora, Court Acquits Two...

Five Sentenced To Death In 2023 Kurukshetra Robbery-Murder Of Doctor Vanita Arora, Court Acquits Two...