 Punjab Cuts Registration Fee For Agriculture, Dairy & Fisheries Cooperatives
The Punjab government has reduced the registration fee for agriculture, dairy and fisheries cooperative societies from ₹10,000 to ₹1,000. The move aims to ease the formation of cooperatives, encourage participation of small and marginal farmers, and strengthen rural livelihoods. The decision underscores the state’s commitment to promoting cooperatives as key drivers of rural economic development.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Friday said it has reduced the registration fee for new agriculture, dairy and fisheries cooperative societies.

The registration fee, earlier fixed at Rs 10,000, has now been reduced to only Rs 1,000 for agriculture, dairy and fisheries cooperative societies, an official spokesperson said. It will go a long way in making it significantly easier for producers across the state to form cooperative societies, he added. This pro-farmer decision is expected to encourage greater participation from small and marginal farmers, enabling them to come together and to organise themselves into cooperative societies without facing the burden of high upfront costs, said the spokesperson.

This decision reaffirms the government's commitment to promoting cooperative institutions as pillars of rural economic development and supporting rural livelihoods by reducing barriers for farmers to access organised marketing platforms, said the spokesperson. 

