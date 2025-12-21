'A Political Conspiracy To Restart Dispute': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Humayun Kabir Building New Babri Masjid

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | X @ANI

Kolkata: Alleging a "political conspiracy" is underway to restart the dispute of the Babri Masjid, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the recent foundation stone laying ceremony for the masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad is being "done for votes" and will not benefit either Hindus or Muslims.

A few weeks ago, suspended TMC leader and MLA Humayun Kabir had laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad district on December 6. He drew attention to the constitutional right to build places of worship and said that he is not doing anything unconstitutional, "as anyone can make a temple or church, so can I".

According to the suspended TMC leader, a 300-crore budget has been allocated for the mosque, which will also include a hospital, guesthouse, and meeting hall. He reiterated his commitment to the project and said, "It is a promise of the Muslims: The Babri Masjid will be built, it will be built, it will be built."

Kabir asserted that legal challenges would not deter the mosque's construction. He further referred to the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, calling it a historically controversial site.

"Now, this is a political conspiracy to restart the dispute by rebuilding the Babri Masjid. This is being done for votes; it is neither for the benefit of Muslims nor Hindus. This shouldn't happen. That's what I think," Mohan Bhagwat said in Kolkata.

Bhagwat has also rejected the idea of religious places being built with government money, giving the example of the Somnath temple being constructed with donations by people.

"The government should not build temples or any religious place. That's the rule. The Somnath temple was built. At that time, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the Home Minister. The President attended its inauguration, but government money was not used," he said.

Similarly, Ram Mandir was built after a Supreme Court judgement, and people contributed to a trust, he said.

"The Ram Mandir was built after the Supreme Court judgment. The government was asked to form a trust, and they did. The government didn't provide the money. We all contributed," he said.

Bhagwat addressed the RSS event at Science City, Kolkata, where multiple other dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Admiral (retd.) DK Joshi were also present.

The 100 Vyakhyanmala programme by RSS is a series of lectures given by the organisation's chief Mohan Bhagwat, part of the RSS' centenary celebrations.

