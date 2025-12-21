 Delhi Air Pollution: Very Poor Air & Low Visibility Grip Capital As AQI Touches 377
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Air Pollution: Very Poor Air & Low Visibility Grip Capital As AQI Touches 377

Delhi Air Pollution: Very Poor Air & Low Visibility Grip Capital As AQI Touches 377

According to the CPCB's Sameer app, 16 out of the 40 monitoring stations in the city reported air quality in the 'severe' category, while the remaining recorded 'very poor' levels.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
A view of Raisina Hills and President's House as a layer of toxic smog engulfs the area, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 381 and categorised as ‘Very Poor’ by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Sumit) | ANI

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 377, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB's Sameer app, 16 out of the 40 monitoring stations in the city reported air quality in the 'severe' category, while the remaining recorded 'very poor' levels.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe', according to the CPCB classification.

Among the key weather monitoring stations, Palam recorded its lowest visibility at 300 metres due to moderate fog between 10 pm and 12.30 am IST, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

FPJ Shorts
59th Prakash Chandra Ghosh Memorial All India Full-Length Bengali Drama Festival Begins In Lucknow
59th Prakash Chandra Ghosh Memorial All India Full-Length Bengali Drama Festival Begins In Lucknow
Mumbai: State Committee Visits Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground, To Submit Remedial Measures To HC
Mumbai: State Committee Visits Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground, To Submit Remedial Measures To HC
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates U19 Team On Asia Cup Final Win Over India, Praises PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates U19 Team On Asia Cup Final Win Over India, Praises PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi
India Still Waiting, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Hands U19 Asia Cup Trophy To Pakistan; VIDEO
India Still Waiting, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Hands U19 Asia Cup Trophy To Pakistan; VIDEO

The visibility improved to 600 metres in shallow fog but fell back to 350 metres, with east-southeasterly winds blowing at a speed of 7 kilometres per hour, it said.

At Safdarjung, the visibility dropped to its lowest at 200 metres in moderate fog between 1.30 am and 2.30 am IST. It gradually improved to 500 metres in shallow fog by 5.30 am, the IMD said.

Read Also
'A Political Conspiracy To Restart Dispute': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Humayun Kabir Building New...
article-image

The minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above the season's average whereas the maximum temperature settled at 18.1 degrees Celsius.

The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 5.30 pm, as per IMD.

The weather department has forecast moderate fog on Monday with maximum and minimum temperature expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

59th Prakash Chandra Ghosh Memorial All India Full-Length Bengali Drama Festival Begins In Lucknow

59th Prakash Chandra Ghosh Memorial All India Full-Length Bengali Drama Festival Begins In Lucknow

'Extremism Must Be Countered': Jamiat Chief Mahmood Madani Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Youth Dipu...

'Extremism Must Be Countered': Jamiat Chief Mahmood Madani Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Youth Dipu...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pledges 60% Budget Hike To Metro Expansion To Strengthen Public Transport And...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Pledges 60% Budget Hike To Metro Expansion To Strengthen Public Transport And...

Dense Fog Disrupts Flights At Delhi Airport, Over 370 Delayed

Dense Fog Disrupts Flights At Delhi Airport, Over 370 Delayed

Delhi Air Pollution: Very Poor Air & Low Visibility Grip Capital As AQI Touches 377

Delhi Air Pollution: Very Poor Air & Low Visibility Grip Capital As AQI Touches 377