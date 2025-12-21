 Tamil Nadu: Spine-Chilling Video Shows Bus Hanging Mid-Air After Crash On Villupuram Bridge
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: Spine-Chilling Video Shows Bus Hanging Mid-Air After Crash On Villupuram Bridge

Tamil Nadu: Spine-Chilling Video Shows Bus Hanging Mid-Air After Crash On Villupuram Bridge

The footage shows a private bus reduced to mangled wreckage, with several passengers trapped inside, moments after the crash. The vlogger, who was riding along the Chennai–Trichy National Highway, pulled over after noticing the damaged bus precariously positioned on the bridge. Soon, other motorists and local residents rushed in to help rescue those stuck inside.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
article-image

A spine-chilling video captured by a motor vlogger’s helmet camera has surfaced online, showing the dramatic moments following a road accident on the Varaha River Bridge near Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district on Friday night.

The footage shows a private bus reduced to mangled wreckage, with several passengers trapped inside, moments after the crash. The vlogger, who was riding along the Chennai–Trichy National Highway, pulled over after noticing the damaged bus precariously positioned on the bridge. Soon, other motorists and local residents rushed in to help rescue those stuck inside.

According to police, the bus was speeding across the Varaha Nadi Bridge when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to skid and smash into the bridge’s retaining wall. The impact broke part of the barrier, leaving nearly half of the bus hanging mid-air. There was an imminent risk of the vehicle plunging into the river below, but a major tragedy was narrowly avoided as the bus got wedged between the iron girders and the parapet.

Officials said 23 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident. Thanks to the swift response of passersby, rescue personnel and police, all passengers were safely evacuated. Thirteen people sustained injuries, though none were reported to be critical. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway Cancels 94 Suburban Trains Daily Till Christmas For Sixth Line Work Between Kandivali And Borivali
Western Railway Cancels 94 Suburban Trains Daily Till Christmas For Sixth Line Work Between Kandivali And Borivali
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 21, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 21, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Rajasthan Political Row Erupts As BJP Accuses Ashok Gehlot Of Misleading On Aravalli Issue
Rajasthan Political Row Erupts As BJP Accuses Ashok Gehlot Of Misleading On Aravalli Issue
IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I Toss Update: Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss, India Bowl First In Vizag
IND-W Vs SL-W 1st T20I Toss Update: Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss, India Bowl First In Vizag
Read Also
Over 97 Lakh Names Removed As Tamil Nadu Electoral Rolls Shrink To 5.43 Crore
article-image

The accident caused panic in the area and led to heavy traffic congestion on the Chennai–Trichy National Highway. Police diverted vehicles while cranes and rescue teams worked to remove the damaged bus and restore normal traffic flow.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and have urged motorists to maintain speed limits, especially on bridges and highways at night.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Spine-Chilling Video Shows Bus Hanging Mid-Air After Crash On Villupuram Bridge

Tamil Nadu: Spine-Chilling Video Shows Bus Hanging Mid-Air After Crash On Villupuram Bridge

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 21, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 21, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Rajasthan Political Row Erupts As BJP Accuses Ashok Gehlot Of Misleading On Aravalli Issue

Rajasthan Political Row Erupts As BJP Accuses Ashok Gehlot Of Misleading On Aravalli Issue

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Five Sentenced To Death In 2023 Kurukshetra Robbery-Murder Of Doctor Vanita Arora, Court Acquits Two...

Five Sentenced To Death In 2023 Kurukshetra Robbery-Murder Of Doctor Vanita Arora, Court Acquits Two...