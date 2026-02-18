 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh And French Minister Catherine Vautrin Inaugurate Airbus H-125 Line In Karnataka
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDefence Minister Rajnath Singh And French Minister Catherine Vautrin Inaugurate Airbus H-125 Line In Karnataka

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh And French Minister Catherine Vautrin Inaugurate Airbus H-125 Line In Karnataka

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin inaugurated the Airbus H-125 helicopter final assembly line in Karnataka’s Vemagal. The Rs 1,000+ crore project is expected to generate jobs and strengthen India-France defence ties, with a focus on technology transfer and exports.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh And French Minister Catherine Vautrin Inaugurate Airbus H-125 Line In Karnataka |

Vemagal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin attended the inaugural ceremony of the final assembly line of Airbus H-125 helicopters at Vemagal, Karnataka. Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also present.

Vautrin called the India-France defence cooperation as dynamic and ambitious.

In a post on X, she said, "As part of the official visit of the President of the Republic to India, I am in Bangalore alongside Rajnath Singh, the Indian Minister of Defense, to illustrate the strength of our defense cooperation. Deep, dynamic, and ambitious, the French-Indian defense cooperation constitutes a major pillar of our strategic partnership and is strengthening across all sectors, both operational and capability-related."

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the final assembly line of H-125 helicopters at Vemagal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Coming to the unveiling of the final assembly line that we are witnessing today, the H-125 program investment is anticipated to exceed Rs 1000 crore and is likely to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for our skilled and hard working younger generation." Singh further said that privatization has propelled growth in this sector.

FPJ Shorts
AAIB Requests NTSB Assistance To Decode Damaged Voice Recorder From Baramati Learjet Crash
AAIB Requests NTSB Assistance To Decode Damaged Voice Recorder From Baramati Learjet Crash
Maharashtra Govt Transfers Official Over Minority Certificate Row
Maharashtra Govt Transfers Official Over Minority Certificate Row
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Describes Election Commission As ‘Hitler’ And ‘Tughlaqi Commission'
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Describes Election Commission As ‘Hitler’ And ‘Tughlaqi Commission'
IND VS NED Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Match Live?
IND VS NED Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Match Live?

He said, "Historically, Indian defence production was largely public sector oriented due to various reasons. As a result, the private sector's contribution to total defence production and exports was less than desirable. Our defence exports have increased manifold, putting India among the top defence exporters in the world. This growth trajectory has also given a massive boost to MSMEs and the ancillary sector... A large number of foreign companies currently source many components from Indian MSMEs. We invite companies, to deepen this partnership through meaningful technology transfer and offer advanced solutions to meet the security needs of other countries as well." Vautrin's visit is with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Read Also
Mumbai: PM Modi & French President Macron Virtually Inaugurate H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line...
article-image

Also Watch:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held delegation-level talks with Macron in Mumbai to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership.

The talks took place at Maharashtra Lok Bhavan, where the two leaders led their respective delegations in discussions covering a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Describes Election Commission As ‘Hitler’ And ‘Tughlaqi...
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Describes Election Commission As ‘Hitler’ And ‘Tughlaqi...
PM Modi Says India-France Ties At ‘Adbhoot’ Level After Talks With French President Emmanuel...
PM Modi Says India-France Ties At ‘Adbhoot’ Level After Talks With French President Emmanuel...
Haryana: Ambala Police Nab 2 Pak Nationals Who Escaped From J&K Juvenile Home
Haryana: Ambala Police Nab 2 Pak Nationals Who Escaped From J&K Juvenile Home
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says Muslims In India Are Hindus, Advocates Gradual Ghar Wapsi
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says Muslims In India Are Hindus, Advocates Gradual Ghar Wapsi
Ram Temple Consecration Triggers Historic Economic Surge In Ayodhya: IIM Lucknow Study
Ram Temple Consecration Triggers Historic Economic Surge In Ayodhya: IIM Lucknow Study