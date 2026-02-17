 Mumbai: PM Modi & French President Macron Virtually Inaugurate H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line In Karnataka - WATCH
PM Modi and French President Macron virtually inaugurated the Airbus H125 helicopter assembly line at Vemagal, Karnataka. Highlighting India–France defence ties, Modi said the two nations will manufacture in India a helicopter capable of flying at the heights of Mount Everest, boosting indigenous aerospace production.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Mumbai: PM Modi & French President Macron Virtually Inaugurate H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line In Karnataka - WATCH |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on February 17 virtually inaugurated the assembly line for the production of Airbus H125 helicopters at Vemagal in Karnataka. 

Speaking on the H-125 helicopter, PM Modi said, "India, France will manufacture in India a helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest", making it an ideal choice for the country's high-altitude Himalayan frontiers and icy border regions.

The Prime Minister added, "In India, the initiation of his helicopter assembly is another bright example of this relationship. The India-France partnership knows no boundaries. It can reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains."

This high-tech plant, a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus, marks a significant deepening of the Indo-French strategic partnership and signals a new era for domestic aerospace manufacturing. Notably, this is the second assembly line Tata and Airbus are building together, following the C295 military transport aircraft facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The Vemagal facility is designed to produce H125 helicopters for civil and parapublic operations, including emergency medical services, law enforcement, and passenger transport. The delivery of the first 'Made in India' H125 is expected in early 2027. The helicopter will also be available for export in the South Asian region.

