Haryana: Ambala Police Nab 2 Pak Nationals Who Escaped From J&K Juvenile Home

Ambala Police Nab 2 Pak Nationals Who Escaped From J&K Juvenile Home |

Chandigarh: The two Pakistani nationals who had escaped from a juvenile home of RS Pura city in Jammu and Kashmir (UT) on Monday were nabbed by Ambala police on Tuesday afternoon and subsequently handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir police.

It may be recalled that the two Pak nationals, identified as Ahsan Anwar and Mohammad Sanaullah, both residents of Pakistan’s Punjab province had escaped from the juvenile observation home of RS Pura with help of another inmate Karanjit Singh alias Gugga, reportedly a local gangster.

The RS Pura city (or Ranbir Singh Pura in Jammu district) is located close to the international border with Pakistan, and has historically been considered to be a sensitive zone due to the infiltration concerns.

However, according to police, the two Pakistani boys had inadvertently crossed over into India and were not linked to militancy. The media reports also said that the three juvenile inmates escaped after allegedly assaulting the guards on duty there and that two police personnel Vijay Kumar and head constable Parveen Kumar sustained injuries and had to be hospitalised.

The reports added that after their escape, the two had a plan to catch a train to Uttar Pradesh (UP) so as to cross the Nepal border from there. Karanjit had taken them to one of his friends with whom they took a bus to reach Ambala Cantonment planning to reach UP from there.

According to police, there were inputs from Central agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir police with the help of which, the two were caught by the Ambala police’s special task force (STF) from the Ambala Cantonment railway station.