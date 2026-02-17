West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Describes Election Commission As ‘Hitler’ And ‘Tughlaqi Commission'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared certain documents as ‘invalid’ during SIR hearing, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday had questioned why those documents were ‘valid’ during SIR in Bihar.

“A woman functionary in the BJP IT cell removed names of 58 lakh voters’ from Bengal using AI. The EC is defying Supreme Court orders and undermining democracy. The poll body is working at the behest of BJP and is behaving like Hitler and Tughlaq. The deletion of voters’ names is like Sita being kidnapped by Ravana,” said Mamata addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Speaking about the suspension of seven officials for alleged ‘misconduct’, Mamata said that the victims were not given a chance to speak for themselves.

“In the name of deletion of voters’ names the poll body is snatching away the rights of the voters. If Bengal officers are being victimized then we will 100 per cent protect them. In the name of logical discrepancies Bengal is being targeted to please BJP. Same manipulation was done in Haryana and Maharashtra,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Notably, earlier Mamata had labelled the poll body as ‘WhatsApp Commission’.

The saffron camp however, stated that Mamata is ‘afraid’ due to SIR exercise in Bengal.