Andaman Express Passenger Beaten With Belt By Vendor For Raising Question On Inflated Food Price In Jhansi - VIDEO

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a food vendor brutally thrashing a passenger with a belt inside a coach of the Andaman Express in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The incident reportedly took place in August, and the video has now gone viral, sparking outrage over passenger safety and overcharging on trains.

According to reports, the victim, Nihal (25), a resident of Bina in Madhya Pradesh, was travelling with his family to Katra on August 25. Nihal had ordered a vegetarian thali on the train and was later handed a bill of Rs 130. When he questioned the vendor, saying that the Railway guidelines list the thali price at Rs 110, the vendor initially walked away.

However, a short while later, the vendor returned with a few men and began hurling abuses at Nihal. The situation quickly escalated, and the vendor allegedly took off his belt and began assaulting the passenger, hitting him repeatedly even as Nihal pleaded for mercy. Other passengers intervened and rescued him after several minutes of assault.

After reaching Bina, Nihal tried to lodge a complaint with the GRP, but officers allegedly refused to register his case, citing jurisdiction issues. Following the viral video, Manoj Kumar, PRO of Jhansi Division, said that the matter has been taken seriously and an inquiry has been ordered against those involved.