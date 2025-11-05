 Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav Receives Notice To Demolish Illegal Construction At His Mira Road Bungalow
According to the MBMC notice, the iron angles and shed installed outside Yadav’s house must be removed immediately, failing which the department will take coercive action.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Khesari Lal Yadav | X/@khesariLY

Mumbai: Bhojpuri superstar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate from Chhapra, Khesari Lal Yadav, was on Wednesday served a notice by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Thane. The notice directed him to demolish illegal constructions at a bungalow in Mira Road area.

The matter came to light during an investigation into encroachments within the municipal limits. During the inspection, officials reportedly found unauthorised structures at Yadav’s bungalow. As Khesari Lal Yadav and his family are currently busy campaigning in Bihar, no one was present at their Mira Road residence.

article-image

When the actual site inspection was carried out, it was found that unauthorised sheds had been constructed on the ground, first, and second floors with the help of iron angles and sheets in Row House Nos. 1 and 2. It was also discovered that changes had been made to the approved building plan without permission.

The notice further stated that all unauthorised constructions must be removed immediately. Otherwise, the Municipal Corporation will take action under the relevant rules, the illegal structures will be demolished, and the cost of demolition will be recovered as tax from the property owner.

Bihar Election Dates

The Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, 2025, with results to be announced on November 14.

Chhapra Election Date

As per the Election Commission’s schedule, the Chhapra Assembly seat in Saran district will go to polls in the first phase on November 6.

