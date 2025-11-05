 ED Relaxes PMLA Asset Rules To Boost Recovery Under Insolvency Law
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaED Relaxes PMLA Asset Rules To Boost Recovery Under Insolvency Law

ED Relaxes PMLA Asset Rules To Boost Recovery Under Insolvency Law

To address this challenge, the ED held multiple coordination meetings with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) to establish a standard mechanism for restitution of attached assets during corporate insolvency resolution or liquidation.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
ED Raids 8 Locations In Mumbai In Money Laundering Probe Linked To Drug Network | File Pic

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken steps to expedite the resolution of companies under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) by allowing the release of assets previously attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The move is aimed at maximizing value for creditors, including banks and homebuyers, the central agency said on Wednesday. 

In several insolvency cases, assets of corporate debtors remained under PMLA attachment, restricting their use in the resolution process. To address this challenge, the ED held multiple coordination meetings with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) to establish a standard mechanism for restitution of attached assets during corporate insolvency resolution or liquidation.

Read Also
MP News: ED Attaches ₹1.14 Crore Property Of Two Indore Firms In PMLA Case
article-image

Following these discussions, the IBBI issued a circular on November 4, 2025, providing a framework for the release of such assets. Under the new system, Resolution Professionals can approach the court to release assets under Sections 8(7) and 8(8) of PMLA. The circular also includes a standard undertaking to ensure that released assets are used solely for the benefit of creditors, preventing any advantage to accused promoters.

The ED emphasized that strict enforcement under PMLA and value maximization under IBC are complementary objectives. Officials noted that the initiative ensures economic offenders face prosecution while safeguarding creditors’ interests through lawful resolution of assets. The simplified mechanism is expected to facilitate faster resolution of pending cases and reduce litigation delays.  

FPJ Shorts
ED Relaxes PMLA Asset Rules To Boost Recovery Under Insolvency Law
ED Relaxes PMLA Asset Rules To Boost Recovery Under Insolvency Law
Third Edition Of Art Mumbai Set To Celebrate Global & Regional Art At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Third Edition Of Art Mumbai Set To Celebrate Global & Regional Art At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav Receives Notice To Demolish Illegal Construction At His Mira Road Bungalow
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav Receives Notice To Demolish Illegal Construction At His Mira Road Bungalow
Sun Pharma Q2 Net Profit Up 3% At ₹3,118 Crore
Sun Pharma Q2 Net Profit Up 3% At ₹3,118 Crore

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Relaxes PMLA Asset Rules To Boost Recovery Under Insolvency Law

ED Relaxes PMLA Asset Rules To Boost Recovery Under Insolvency Law

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav Receives Notice To Demolish Illegal...

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav Receives Notice To Demolish Illegal...

Punjab Congress Chief Booked For 'Casteist Remark' Against Former Union Minister Buta Singh

Punjab Congress Chief Booked For 'Casteist Remark' Against Former Union Minister Buta Singh

Mining In Uttarakhand's Bageshwar Threatens Villages, Water Sources: Expert Panel Warns NGT

Mining In Uttarakhand's Bageshwar Threatens Villages, Water Sources: Expert Panel Warns NGT

'Hum Katta Lekar Ghumenge': Child’s Remark In Tejashwi Yadav Rally Sparks Debate - VIDEO

'Hum Katta Lekar Ghumenge': Child’s Remark In Tejashwi Yadav Rally Sparks Debate - VIDEO