Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: HAM Candidate From Barachatti, Jyoti Baleshwar Manjhi, Attacked During Campaigning - VIDEO

NDA candidate and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) MLA Jyoti Manjhi was attacked with bricks and stones while campaigning in the Barachatti Assembly constituency in Gaya. The attack left Jyoti Manjhi injured in the chest, and she has been referred to Magadh Medical College for treatment. Jyoti Manjhi is the co-daughter-in-law (samdhan) of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jyoti Manjhi was returning towards Bhalua with a convoy of 10 vehicles after campaigning when miscreants on motorcycles attacked her car. During the attack, a brick struck Jyoti Manjhi directly in the chest. There were three attackers involved. After carrying out the assault, the motorcycle-borne criminals fled from the scene. The incident occurred near Sulbatta Chowk.

Following the attack, Jyoti Manjhi was immediately taken to 12 Chakki Government Hospital, where, after preliminary treatment, doctors referred her to Magadh Medical College. She sustained an injury to her chest in the attack and is currently receiving treatment at Magadh Medical College.

Jyoti Devi, Manjhi's co-daughter-in-law, also became an MLA from Barachatti on a HAM ticket in the 2020 Assembly elections. However, she had been active in politics for a long time and had previously served as an MLA. In 2010, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, impressed by her social work, asked her to contest elections for the first time.

Jyoti became an MLA for the first time in 2010. However, before the 2015 Assembly elections, following the split between Manjhi and Nitish Kumar, Jyoti was not given a ticket. She returned to the Assembly in 2020.