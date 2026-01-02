 Noida New Year Chaos: 6 ‘Drunk’ Youths Dance On Alto Car Roof, Strip; Police Slap ₹67,000 E-Challan
A group of six youths allegedly drunk created chaos on a Noida highway on December 31 by dancing on the roof of a moving car, stripping off shirts and blocking traffic, causing a long jam. The viral video showed reckless behavior despite police presence. After the clip circulated online, Noida Traffic Police issued an e-challan of ₹67,000 for traffic violations.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Noida New Year Chaos: 6 ‘Drunk’ Youths Dance on Alto Car Roof, Strip; Police Slap ₹67,000 E-Challan (Screengrab) | X

Noida: A high-voltage drama unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on the night of December 31 as six youths, allegedly in a ‘drunken’ state, climbed onto the roof of their car, started dancing and even stripped off their clothes. It led to a long traffic jam on the highway. A couple stuck in the traffic recorded a video of the youths creating a ruckus. The exact location oif the incident is not known.

In the viral video, it could be seen that one of the men tried to come out of the window to climb onto the Alto car to dance to the Dhurandhar movie song ‘Dil Hai Sunehra’. ‘Gurjar’ was written on the rear side of the car.

Video Of The Incident:

One of the men even got down from the car and started pushing the vehicle from the sideways. Passers-by recorded the incident on camera. The men did not get down from the roof of the car even after it started moving.

Meanwhile, three among the six youths even removed their T-shirts while dancing. Meanwhile, a man wearing red-coloured trousers came out of the car through its window and started dancing on the road.

The people who recorded the video could be heard saying that there was a heavy presence of the police in the area and still they were not saying anything to them. After the video went viral, the Uttar Pradesh Police took cognisance of the incident and referred the matter to the Noida Traffic Police. Taking action, they issued an e-challan of Rs 67,000.

The police also shared a copy of the e-challan. "Taking cognisance of the said complaint, action has been taken to issue an e-challan (fine of ₹67,000/-) as per rules against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules," it stated.

