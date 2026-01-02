‘Republic Of Ballari’ Resurfaces As Banner Clash Sparks Gunfire, Police Action And Death Of Congress Worker In Karnataka

After a decade of silence, the notorious `Republic of Ballari', which ruled the roost of Karnataka politics and illegal mining for over 15 years has raised its head. | Representational Image

Clash Over Banners Escalates Into Gunfire and Death

A clash over tying banners in front of former minister and Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy on Thursday evening ended up in the Congress MLA gunman opening fire, a police firing and killing of a Congress worker, who was part of the clash.

The deceased has been identified as Rajashekhar, a staunch supporter of Congress MLA NaRa Bharath Reddy. Since the police also opened six rounds of fire, it has to be verified whose bullet hit the youth from behind. The police have seized all the revolvers of security personnel of both Bharath Reddy and Janardhan Reddy.

Ballari SP Ranjith Kumar Bandaru said that the police were verifying the source of the bullet which killed Rajashekhar. Apart from police rifles, the guns of security personnel of both Congress and BJP leaders have been sent to a forensic laboratory and only after FSL report, they could conclude as to who killed Rajashekhar. According to police sources, the gunmen of Janardhan Reddy and Sriramulu have not opened fire.

Political Accusations Fly Between BJP and Congress Leaders

The incident has taken a political turn, with both Janardhan Reddy and Bharath Reddy trading charges against each other. Janardhan Reddy, exhibiting the empty cartridge, has alleged that it was a plot to assassinate him, Bharath Reddy has alleged that Janardhan Reddy was trying to divert the illegal mining issue through this incident.

The Ballari police have registered a case against 11 persons, including former ministers Janardhan Reddy, Somashekhar Reddy and Sriramulu. All the 11 accused belong to BJP. Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar said that the police investigation would go in a conclusive direction only after the source of the bullet is established through FSL report.

Banner Dispute During Valmiki Statue Event Triggered Clash

The incident took place at around 6 pm, when the Congress workers were tying banners pertaining to unveiling of Valmiki statue at Valmiki circle, to be held on Saturday. When they came in front of Janardhan Reddy's house, the security guard asked them not to tie in front of the house. The Congress workers were enraged and picked up a quarrel.

Soon, a group of Congress workers led by Bharath Reddy's associate Satish Reddy came to the spot and started tying banners.

At that time, former Minister B Sriramulu arrived and tried to persuade the Congress workers. However, when Janardha Reddy also arrived on the spot, things took an ugly turn. The supporters of both BJP and Congress started fighting with clubs and other weapons. At that time, Satish Reddy fired in the air and few more security personnel also opened fire in the air. To quell the mob, even the police fired six rounds in the air.

In the melee, Congress supporter Rajashekhar received a bullet injury on his back and died on the spot.

After one and a half decades of illegal mining mafia rule in Ballari district, things had been peaceful since 2015. But, the clash between old and new forces of the district was waiting for an opportunity to erupt.